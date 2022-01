Wiz Khalifa Has a Blast on His Son's PowerRider 360, "These Are Our Toys"

Wiz Khalifa has a lot of “grown up” toys in his garage . With a huge love for the Americana, the rapper’s collection includes a 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 in black and yellow, which helped him rise to fame with the famous song about that color scheme. Shortly after that, he purchased a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 (Black DUB Edition). He also has several vintage Chevrolets: a 1968 Chevelle Convertible, a 1985 Monte Carlo SS, and a 1962 Impala SS. The first car he made payments on was a 2005 GMC Envoy, and he owns a 2015 Cadillac Escalade.But with all these "toys," he still has quite a blast trying out his son’s toys. His eight-year-old son's name is Sebastian, also known as Bash, and he shares him with Amber Rose.In a short video posted on his social media, Wiz Khalifa spins around his living room in a PowerRider 360, and he couldn’t enjoy it more. Smiling wide and giving a thumbs up at the camera as he’s enjoying himself, he captioned the video: “First of all these ain’t just his toys, these is our toys.”Recommended for children aged eight and above, the three-wheeler from Razor is all-electric, and it does offer quite a thrill. There’s no pedaling required on the PowerRider 360, and you can just push a button and start having fun. It reaches speeds of 9 mph (14 kph), and you can do a full 360-degree turn, slide or drift on this high-performance three-wheeler.It has a chain-driven motor, and a 12V sealed lead acid rechargeable battery system, offering up to 30 minutes of continuous use, featuring a welded steel frame and hi-impact pneumatic front wheel.Khalifa and his son spent New Year’s Eve together, and the rapper couldn’t have been more thrilled. He shared a couple of pictures with him and Bash, and wrote: “Hope you guys got your loved ones wit you for the new year cuz i got mine.”