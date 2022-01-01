Wiz Khalifa Has a Blast on His Son's PowerRider 360, "These Are Our Toys"

You know what they say, you don’t stop having fun when you get old, you get old when you stop having fun. And Wiz Khalifa proves just that, because he’s having a blast on his son’s electric three-wheeler PowerRider 360 from Razor, claiming that they’re not just his son’s toys, but his as well.
Wiz Khalifa has a lot of “grown up” toys in his garage. With a huge love for the Americana, the rapper’s collection includes a 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 in black and yellow, which helped him rise to fame with the famous song about that color scheme. Shortly after that, he purchased a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 (Black DUB Edition). He also has several vintage Chevrolets: a 1968 Chevelle Convertible, a 1985 Monte Carlo SS, and a 1962 Impala SS. The first car he made payments on was a 2005 GMC Envoy, and he owns a 2015 Cadillac Escalade.
But with all these "toys," he still has quite a blast trying out his son’s toys. His eight-year-old son's name is Sebastian, also known as Bash, and he shares him with Amber Rose.
In a short video posted on his social media, Wiz Khalifa spins around his living room in a PowerRider 360, and he couldn’t enjoy it more. Smiling wide and giving a thumbs up at the camera as he’s enjoying himself, he captioned the video: “First of all these ain’t just his toys, these is our toys.”
Recommended for children aged eight and above, the three-wheeler from Razor is all-electric, and it does offer quite a thrill. There’s no pedaling required on the PowerRider 360, and you can just push a button and start having fun. It reaches speeds of 9 mph (14 kph), and you can do a full 360-degree turn, slide or drift on this high-performance three-wheeler.
It has a chain-driven motor, and a 12V sealed lead acid rechargeable battery system, offering up to 30 minutes of continuous use, featuring a welded steel frame and hi-impact pneumatic front wheel.
Khalifa and his son spent New Year’s Eve together, and the rapper couldn’t have been more thrilled. He shared a couple of pictures with him and Bash, and wrote: “Hope you guys got your loved ones wit you for the new year cuz i got mine.”
But with all these "toys," he still has quite a blast trying out his son’s toys. His eight-year-old son's name is Sebastian, also known as Bash, and he shares him with Amber Rose.
In a short video posted on his social media, Wiz Khalifa spins around his living room in a PowerRider 360, and he couldn’t enjoy it more. Smiling wide and giving a thumbs up at the camera as he’s enjoying himself, he captioned the video: “First of all these ain’t just his toys, these is our toys.”
Recommended for children aged eight and above, the three-wheeler from Razor is all-electric, and it does offer quite a thrill. There’s no pedaling required on the PowerRider 360, and you can just push a button and start having fun. It reaches speeds of 9 mph (14 kph), and you can do a full 360-degree turn, slide or drift on this high-performance three-wheeler.
It has a chain-driven motor, and a 12V sealed lead acid rechargeable battery system, offering up to 30 minutes of continuous use, featuring a welded steel frame and hi-impact pneumatic front wheel.
Khalifa and his son spent New Year’s Eve together, and the rapper couldn’t have been more thrilled. He shared a couple of pictures with him and Bash, and wrote: “Hope you guys got your loved ones wit you for the new year cuz i got mine.”