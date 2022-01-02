Roddy Ricch Shares Video Overspeeding in a Ferrari F8 Tributo, Not Recommended

Roddy Ricch can’t stop flaunting his beautiful black Ferrari F8 Tributo, and, in one video, he shows he drives way over the limit in an attempt to make him cooler. It doesn’t.
Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., known professionally as Roddy Ricch, rose to fame in 2018 with his single "Die Young" at only 20 years old. His latest album, Live Life Fa$t came out on December 17, 2021, and a lot of fellow colleagues loved it, receiving pretty good reviews.
At 23 years old, he has a net worth of $20 million as of 2021. Naturally, like any other celebrity, he invested in a very cool ride: a Ferrari F8 Tributo.
His first post of the year included a picture of himself and his supercar at a gas station, talking about the obvious thing: “new year. new goals.”
But the same night, the rapper shared a different video on his Instagram Story, in an attempt to look even cooler, because he owns a Ferrari. Holding the steering wheel with one hand, we could see that he was doing 185 mph (298 kph) as he drove on the highway, twice over the speed limit. And overspeeding isn’t cool, but the supercar surely can handle it.
The Italian brand introduced the F8 Tributo in 2019, and it came with a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic DCT transmission, puts out 700 horsepower (710 ps) at 7,000 rpm, and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,250 rpm. With these figures, you can expect it to be fast, and it is, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
While he may be young, he’s gathered quite a collection so far. In includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Bentley Bentayga, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Chevrolet Suburban.
We can understand the need for speed with that much horsepower in his collection. But, as a famous person usually people look up to, he should set a good example and stay within the speed limits.
