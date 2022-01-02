Stefano Ricci Would Be Proud of This U.S.-Bespoke, Alligator-Textured Ferrari 488

The Ferrari 488 is an Italian mid-engined supercar that even when stock represents a major automotive fashion statement. One packing streamlined, post 458 Italia looks, as well as a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
Normally, the two-door Berlinetta should be quite capable of making your heart pump blood much faster. To the tune of 661 horsepower and akin to spending just three seconds on the way to 62 mph (100 kph) and a claimed maximum speed of no less than 224 mph (361 kph). Nevertheless, this custom 488 is rather of the heart-stopping variety.
First of all, a major animal cruelty disclaimer is always in order. We would swiftly and totally condemn the abuse of any living being, little or big. Luckily, this alligator-textured Ferrari 488 is just covered in a vinyl wrap. Courtesy of the expert folks over at Miami, Florida-based MetroWrapz.
Anyone familiar with their creations would not be too surprised by this latest automotive work of art. Or, as they said on this occasion, of “fashion x luxury.” Probably even Stefano Ricci, the founder of the namesake, a private family-owned Italian luxury lifestyle brand, would agree. After all, this 488 is an open dedication to it.
The Italian supercar produced for the 2015-2020 model years will stand out in any leather-loving art car party crowd thanks to a custom-printed vinyl leather wrap. It comes with an outstanding motif and a dual-tone appearance that will make anyone notice it from miles away. Sure, it’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.
But let’s just agree that even if beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, the attention to detail is not. And this bespoke creation certainly has plenty of mesmerizing little tidbits. From Stefano Ricci shoutouts to the matching Eagle head or black-on-orange wheels that bode well for the (probably OEM) yellow calipers tucked behind them.
First of all, a major animal cruelty disclaimer is always in order. We would swiftly and totally condemn the abuse of any living being, little or big. Luckily, this alligator-textured Ferrari 488 is just covered in a vinyl wrap. Courtesy of the expert folks over at Miami, Florida-based MetroWrapz.
Anyone familiar with their creations would not be too surprised by this latest automotive work of art. Or, as they said on this occasion, of “fashion x luxury.” Probably even Stefano Ricci, the founder of the namesake, a private family-owned Italian luxury lifestyle brand, would agree. After all, this 488 is an open dedication to it.
The Italian supercar produced for the 2015-2020 model years will stand out in any leather-loving art car party crowd thanks to a custom-printed vinyl leather wrap. It comes with an outstanding motif and a dual-tone appearance that will make anyone notice it from miles away. Sure, it’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.
But let’s just agree that even if beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, the attention to detail is not. And this bespoke creation certainly has plenty of mesmerizing little tidbits. From Stefano Ricci shoutouts to the matching Eagle head or black-on-orange wheels that bode well for the (probably OEM) yellow calipers tucked behind them.