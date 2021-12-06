Robert Lewandowski's Ferrari 488 Spider Is for Sale at a Price That Will Make You Cry

1 Ferrari Announces Rather Big Recall in the U.S., Says It Cannot Fix the Supercars Yet

The car is listed on the German section of



Bayern Munich’s star opted for a Bianco Avus white paint adorned with black stripes, as well as yellow brake calipers behind the 20-inch forged rims. Inside, the rev counter is white to match the exterior painting. Inside, the lucky buyer will find lots of carbon bits, including on the steering wheel.



The car on auction has only 6,150 kilometers (3,821 miles) and is still under warranty, which expires on September 21st, 2022. The 2018 model still has seven years remaining from the original service package and it is in mint condition, having been kept inside a garage all its life.



At the time of writing, the bid was at €160,000 ($181,000) but, with four days to go until the hammer falls. The car provenance means the price will likely go up way beyond the usual quotation of a car of this type and age, which hovers around €200.000 ($226,000).



The 488 GTB/Spider is an Italian supercar that was introduced in 2015 as the successor to the 458 Italia. The name signifies the displacement of a single cylinder, expressed in cubic centimeters. The 488 has therefore a total displacement of 3.9 liters and a total power of 660 HP (670 PS), enough to propel it at 62 mph (100 km/h) in exactly three seconds.



Robert Lewandowski is a true supercar lover, with a lot of cars in his garage. As Audi is his team's sponsor, the Polish striker can drive any car in Audi's range. Also, he was seen behind the wheel of cars like Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach, Continental, and Ferrari. His latest toy seems to be a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, which kind of explains why he sold the 488 Spider.