2004 Ferrari 360 Modena Delivered a 24K Gold “Last Judgement” to the Wrap Scene

How many times has art mixed with technology to produce a moving masterpiece? Countless, if you ask the expert folks over at Miami, Florida-based MetroWrapz. And they’re so proud of their work they’re not afraid to take up challenges of biblical proportions.
Quite literally, judging (pun intended) by their latest creation. It's a 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena, for sure. An “old” sports car by today’s standards, but still quite capable of reaching 60 mph “in the blink of an eye.” But unless you’re an Italian connoisseur, it’s going to be hard to make out the exact make and model of the sports car.
Or perhaps even the experts will need to take a moment to indulge in the sweet artsy heresy behind this creation. It pays odes to so many ways of life that we really need to step back and try to become as unbiased as possible. So, let’s get to the hard facts.
This 360 Modena was MetroWrapz entry for the local Avery Dennison Graphics 2021 “Wrap Like a King” challenge. And it came out with a theme of truly epical (or should we say biblical) proportions. After all, anyone who’s into Renaissance art should have no trouble noticing the Michelangelo/Sistine Chapel tribute. If not, “The Last Judgement” title should provide all the necessary hints.
Now, as always, this hasn’t been painted. Instead, everything – including the inner door jambs, engine compartment, trunk, some of the windows, and even the headlights – has been painstakingly wrapped and detailed. They used Avery Dennison SF 100 Conform Silver Chrome films with a matte lamination technique to keep the fresco atmosphere “alive.”
They also had “gilded baroque pattern details” as a tribute to columns from cathedral architecture, while the cracked background pattern reminds of the times when Michelangelo’s work of art hadn’t been restored just yet. And that’s not all, considering the “stained glass” headlights... or the Swift 24k Gold Leaf that gives the final bespoke touches!
Or perhaps even the experts will need to take a moment to indulge in the sweet artsy heresy behind this creation. It pays odes to so many ways of life that we really need to step back and try to become as unbiased as possible. So, let’s get to the hard facts.
This 360 Modena was MetroWrapz entry for the local Avery Dennison Graphics 2021 “Wrap Like a King” challenge. And it came out with a theme of truly epical (or should we say biblical) proportions. After all, anyone who’s into Renaissance art should have no trouble noticing the Michelangelo/Sistine Chapel tribute. If not, “The Last Judgement” title should provide all the necessary hints.
Now, as always, this hasn’t been painted. Instead, everything – including the inner door jambs, engine compartment, trunk, some of the windows, and even the headlights – has been painstakingly wrapped and detailed. They used Avery Dennison SF 100 Conform Silver Chrome films with a matte lamination technique to keep the fresco atmosphere “alive.”
They also had “gilded baroque pattern details” as a tribute to columns from cathedral architecture, while the cracked background pattern reminds of the times when Michelangelo’s work of art hadn’t been restored just yet. And that’s not all, considering the “stained glass” headlights... or the Swift 24k Gold Leaf that gives the final bespoke touches!