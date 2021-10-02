Alex Mijares' Aventador Spreads Its Wings Like a Proud Rolling Piece of Wrap Art

For those who dare, nothing is beyond (artistic) reach. For example, Latin American Miami artist Alexander Mijares is well in tune with the local popular culture and his works can be seen everywhere... including on cars or yachts.
Although he burst onto the art scene for a decade already, his knack for social media and online outlets has allowed him to reside outside the traditional world of art galleries. So, perhaps Alexander Mijares's name isn’t as widely known to the general public.
Still, that doesn’t mean he’s an illustrious unknown, with top ten placements in the Most Influential Artists Forbes and Elite Daily lists. Besides, he also worked with VIPs such as David Beckham, Tory Kelly, or even Pitbull (Armando Christian Perez, aka Mr. 305) himself.
And for those who dwell in his Miami “residential” area, his work might be easier to observe, since it’s present just about everywhere, from cars to yachts. Well, one particular member of his horsepower stable (which also includes a 1968 Ford Mustang GT500 “off-road” project in the making) has just spread its wings to attract our attention to its status as a rolling piece of wrap art.
Quite literally, because the artist recently shared a snapshot with his MetroWrapz-customized Lamborghini Aventador in an awkward – perhaps even dangerous – position. The exotic supercar that’s certainly going to stand out in any crowd thanks to its colorful wrap was driving... with the scissor doors (aka LSD – for Lambo-style doors) lifted high up towards the sky.
Sure, it tries to showcase a philosophical idea, but we suggest the next time to do it while standing still. After all, the artsy body was already enough of an eye-catcher, to begin with... does it really need to attract the attention of everyone, including the law enforcement representatives? For us, the other poses with the Aventador at the beach or in town drive the relaxation point even better.
