Romero Britto Ford Explorer Awareness Vehicle Is Miami's Funkiest Police Art Car

Because they’re an expression of imagination on wheels, Art Cars come in all shapes, sizes, and designs. But how about a Ford Police Interceptor Utility designed to raise awareness about a very tangible health hazard?
Meet the 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness Police Vehicle. It’s a modern Ford Police Interceptor Utility, but it’s probably an Explorer unlike any other. Frankly, every breast cancer awareness effort is entirely welcomed, especially when so many interesting outlets joined forces to make this funky SUV possible.
It’s a collaborative effort, of course, not just the singular work of the law-enforcement agency. Sure, the Miami Police Department is the one flaunting its quirky yet important visual message on the streets of Florida’s largest metropolitan area. But it all started as a project funded, designed, and executed by major outlets and residents from the area.
So, the design belongs to Romero Britto, better known as the founder of “The Happy Art Movement” (aka “Life is also about having fun”), so no wonder the cheerful styling even when it seeks to raise awareness about a profoundly serious subject.
The execution then came courtesy of MetroWrapz, the creators of “award-winning designs, vehicle wraps, and art cars” that cater not just to the automotive industry, but also boats and planes to cover (almost) all forms of transportation. And just about any car fantasy one can think of!
Meanwhile, Braman Miami – one of the biggest North American showrooms when it comes to luxury and exotic pre-owned vehicles – provided the financial backing. With the vehicle’s wrap proudly finished in almost no time, the Police’s Ford Explorer will “attend fundraiser events, help spread awareness/concern and also pay respect to everyone who has been affected by this terrible disease.”
As for that Explorer hiding underneath the cool visuals, we can all assume it’s a traditional second-generation Police Interceptor Utility based on the sixth iteration of the legendary SUV. Just one thing that’s nagging us: what’s underneath the hood? Is it a 318-horsepower 3.3-liter hybrid V6, the exclusive 3.3-liter V6 with its base 285 hp, or the mighty 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 shared with the 400-hp Explorer ST?
