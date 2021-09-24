Kendo Kaponi's Jordan-Inspired Lambo Aventador Is a Reflective Wrap Slam Dunk

The Sant'Agata Bolognese Italian automaker’s flagship has already been around for a decade. Enough time for the company to come up with countless variations. And then there’s the enthusiast crowd as well...
Following in the footsteps of the equally decade-old (mind-boggling) Murcielago flagship, the Aventador started production back in 2011 as the LP700-4 coupe and roadster. Over the years the company built a variety of models, everything culminating with the LP780-4 Ultimae swan song.
Although we tried, it’s really hard to pinpoint the exact version for this particular Aventador. It might just be a regular LP700-4 Aventador with a very cool wing. But, frankly, this time around, it doesn’t even matter. Because its individuality and unicity are thoroughly ensured with a little help from the professionals over at Metro Wrapz. And of course, they’re humorously asking everyone how much they like the wrap, “on a scale of one to 23.”
No one will be able to miss it, but this vehicle has been created as a custom tribute to none other than MJ (aka Michael Jeffrey Jordan), the former basketball player and a current living legend. His NBA stint as the epic number 23 doesn’t need any introduction, probably. And if someone was living under a rock for the past decades, a quick peek at this Lambo will give the MJ story in a nutshell.
Or, should we say, a slam dunk? One is naturally featured on the driver’s side. And while the reflective wrap clearly screams for attention (especially the front tribute), it’s also just as mesmerizing. Sure, it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but one still needs to appreciate the kind of experience and mastery needed to come up with something like this.
And, of course, the custom creation was made for someone special. Instead, both the description and the uniquely branded “El Dios Del Rap” low-profile tires point out towards the rightful owner. That would be José Fernando Morales Rivera, the Puerto Rican artist that’s better known by his stage name of Kendo Kaponi.
Although we tried, it’s really hard to pinpoint the exact version for this particular Aventador. It might just be a regular LP700-4 Aventador with a very cool wing. But, frankly, this time around, it doesn’t even matter. Because its individuality and unicity are thoroughly ensured with a little help from the professionals over at Metro Wrapz. And of course, they’re humorously asking everyone how much they like the wrap, “on a scale of one to 23.”
No one will be able to miss it, but this vehicle has been created as a custom tribute to none other than MJ (aka Michael Jeffrey Jordan), the former basketball player and a current living legend. His NBA stint as the epic number 23 doesn’t need any introduction, probably. And if someone was living under a rock for the past decades, a quick peek at this Lambo will give the MJ story in a nutshell.
Or, should we say, a slam dunk? One is naturally featured on the driver’s side. And while the reflective wrap clearly screams for attention (especially the front tribute), it’s also just as mesmerizing. Sure, it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but one still needs to appreciate the kind of experience and mastery needed to come up with something like this.
And, of course, the custom creation was made for someone special. Instead, both the description and the uniquely branded “El Dios Del Rap” low-profile tires point out towards the rightful owner. That would be José Fernando Morales Rivera, the Puerto Rican artist that’s better known by his stage name of Kendo Kaponi.