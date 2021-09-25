Custom, Cat-Loving GMC Sierra Is a Different Kind of Wheeled Rip N Dip

Usually, it’s easy to tell a dog person apart from a cat aficionado. There’s always something that just gives them away. Sometimes it’s the trivial things, but other times it’s also the pickup truck choice.
Interestingly, the animal-loving sentiments are uniquely intertwined with other interests for this particular project coming from the Metro Wrapz specialists. They recently finished a RIPNDIP-inspired GMC Sierra, so we could say that many worlds collide on top of this rather subtle pickup truck.
First things first, what’s Rip N Dip? According to the urban language dictionary, it’s the act of skating in big cities with friends in certain places where there’s security or police and perform the tricks quickly enough to escape without a ticket... Or worse, like a tackle, a taser, etc.
But when spelled out RIPNDIP, it refers to one of the hottest and sought-after skating apparel brands in the world. Coincidence or not, their logo transforms into a Lord Nermal cat impersonation. In case you think you know the name from somewhere, we have to say that Nermal is a male tabby cat that’s small and grey, but still manages to make Garfield jealous – perhaps due to its thick eyelashes...
Now that our periplus into the cat-inspired skateboard world has ended, let us get full circle and discuss this RIPNDIP GMC Sierra. A while back, this pickup truck was just a dime a dozen, but then its owner started playing with the looks. First up came a fresh set of blacked-out wheels and aftermarket tires, but that wasn’t enough to fulfill the ultimate dream.
Luckily, Metro Wrapz came to the rescue with their experience and made this cat-inspired skateboard apparel tribute possible. And we have to say it easily stands out in a crowd. For the right reason, if you ask us, because although it comes with custom-wrapped elements it doesn’t feel overdone. Perhaps it’s because the full front bumper and grille surround, the side steps, and lateral/rear bumper lines seem to feature a traditional camouflage motif from a distance.
