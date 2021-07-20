GMC Confirms Sierra EV, Will Challenge Ford’s New F-150 Lightning

Long before Chevrolet confirmed the all-electric Silverado in April 2021, General Motors made it clear that it’s gearing up for the electric onslaught in every segment of the automotive industry. BT1 is how the large truck platform is called, and GMC will use it as well for at least three applications.
In the first instance, we have the Hummer EV pickup and Hummer EV SUV. As for the final application, GMC head honcho Duncan Aldred made it clear that another full-sized electric workhorse is right around the corner.
Speaking to Automotive News, the vice president of the SUV and truck brand refused to confirm or deny if this model will share the Sierra nameplate with the light- and heavy-duty lines. Considering that GMC has to differentiate the Hummer and that Chevrolet confirmed Silverado for its own e-pickup, it’s obvious what moniker fits the bill.
Just like the Chevy-branded sibling, the premium-oriented truck will be produced at the Detroit-Hamtramck facility that’s now called Factory ZERO. The Michigan-based complex also makes the Hummer with batteries as large as 200 kWh. Drivetrains range from two- to three-motor options, but in the case of the Sierra, RWD may be offered as the base configuration to undercut the price of the dual-motor Ford F-150 Lightning.
Pro is how the Ford Motor Company calls the most work-oriented configuration, which starts at $39,974 or $32,474 after the federal tax credit. The consumer-oriented XLT retails from $52,974 or $45,474, and the extended-range battery adds anything between $7k to $10k to the tally.
By comparison, the Hummer EV Edition 1 is $112,595 while the EV2X goes for $79,995. As opposed to the Blue Oval, General Motors doesn’t offer the $7,500 federal tax credit because it has already sold 200,000 electric vehicles in the United States. Not long now, both GM and Tesla may be saved by legislators with the second iteration of the federal tax credit. To whom it may concern, the government intends to offer up to $12,500.
Speaking to Automotive News, the vice president of the SUV and truck brand refused to confirm or deny if this model will share the Sierra nameplate with the light- and heavy-duty lines. Considering that GMC has to differentiate the Hummer and that Chevrolet confirmed Silverado for its own e-pickup, it’s obvious what moniker fits the bill.
Just like the Chevy-branded sibling, the premium-oriented truck will be produced at the Detroit-Hamtramck facility that’s now called Factory ZERO. The Michigan-based complex also makes the Hummer with batteries as large as 200 kWh. Drivetrains range from two- to three-motor options, but in the case of the Sierra, RWD may be offered as the base configuration to undercut the price of the dual-motor Ford F-150 Lightning.
Pro is how the Ford Motor Company calls the most work-oriented configuration, which starts at $39,974 or $32,474 after the federal tax credit. The consumer-oriented XLT retails from $52,974 or $45,474, and the extended-range battery adds anything between $7k to $10k to the tally.
By comparison, the Hummer EV Edition 1 is $112,595 while the EV2X goes for $79,995. As opposed to the Blue Oval, General Motors doesn’t offer the $7,500 federal tax credit because it has already sold 200,000 electric vehicles in the United States. Not long now, both GM and Tesla may be saved by legislators with the second iteration of the federal tax credit. To whom it may concern, the government intends to offer up to $12,500.