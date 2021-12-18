Britto X Bentley GTC Holo Vinyl Art Car Needed Just One More Thing to Be Perfect

During Miami’s Art Basel event, Bentley and Romero Britto presented the stunning “fruit” of massive collaboration. And the Continental GT Convertible also came to life with help from a lot of other experts in different fields.
As always, Art Cars are sometimes beautiful - other times dreadful - expressions of imagination on wheels. Naturally, they do come in all shapes, sizes, and designs. Including holographic ones, it seems. Case in point, the recent Art Basel Miami creation stemming from the quirky – but always cheerful – mind of Brazilian artist Romero Britto.
Dubbed Britto x Bentley, his vision materialized in the form of a Bentley Continental GT Convertible that was expertly wrapped by the good folks over at MetroWrapz in HoloVinyl’s official holographic vinyl film. As far as we can tell, the vehicle was supplied by the well-known Braman Miami dealership, a company with over 45 years of experience on the job.
Naturally, all the parties that were officially involved in the making of the Art Car threw a larger-than-life party during the unveiling event at Miami’s Art Basel. There, Britto made headlines with the art community via his vibrantly-colored outfit. And the car, along with the artist, was swarmed by the guests as much as possible.
Luckily, there were some moments of respite, during which the Britto x Bentley creation truly became complete with a little outside help, if my own two cents are allowed on the matter. That would be the moment when Vanessa Velasquez got the chance to shine alongside the dark (yet cheerful) Bentley.
Just in case the name of this stunning beauty doesn’t ring any bells, we are dealing here with El Salvador’s 2020 representative for the Miss Universe international beauty pageant competition. Now, don’t worry, she didn’t get home with the Conti GTC. Instead, as hinted by this video embedded below, Britto later used it as part of his Santa Claus festivities. And, best of all, it was for a good cause!
