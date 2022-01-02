This Forest Junkyard Is Packed With Rare Volkswagens, Including Golf GTIs

More on this:

1 Abandoned, Secret Property Hides Big Hoard of Classic Cars, Rare Gems Included

2 Massive Oklahoma Junkyard Is Home to More Than 1,000 Classic Cars, All for Sale

3 Texas Junkyard Is Home to a Couple of Extremely Rare Airstream Trailers

4 Barn-Found 1955 Plymouth Belvedere Limo Might Be the Last of Its Kind, Needs Help

5 Abandoned 1917 Cadillac Has Been Sitting for 93 Years, V8 Engine Wants to Live