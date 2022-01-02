This Forest Junkyard Is Packed With Rare Volkswagens, Including Golf GTIs

Most of the barn finds we document here revolve around American vehicles, usually muscle cars, Impalas, or old pickup trucks. But some people collect and store European cars too. This forest-like junkyard, for instance, is home to tens of Volkswagens.
Granted, most old Volkswagens aren't that spectacular when it comes to scarcity and value, but this collection also includes quite a few Golf GTIs, both first- and second-gen models. It's really hard to count all of them in this 26-minute-long video, but I spotted at least 10.
Three of them are first-gen models, which are the rarest of the bunch. But some of the MkII GTIs are far from regular. While most of them have been stored outside and will need to be restored to become road-worthy again, the guy who owns this place also stashed a low-mileage GTI in a barn.
This hot-hatchback has only 60,000 miles (96,561 km) on the odo and appears to be in quite a decent shape. The black paint looks surprisingly good, while the interior is only a bit of cleaning away from becoming livable again.
But that's not all. He also has a second-gen Golf GTI BBS Edition. These are really hard to find and usually cost more than a brand-new, latest-generation Volkswagen Golf on the used car market.
Finally, this place is home to at least one Golf VR6. Introduced in the 1990s as a range-topping model slotted above the GTI, the VR6 came with V6 engines good for up to 187 horsepower and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of torque.
Golfs aside, the owner also has at least three Corrados parked on this property. Introduced in 1988 while the second-gen Scirocco was still in production, the Corrado eventually replaced the three-door coupe and remained in production until 1995.
Based on the Golf, it shared underpinnings with the hatchback and was offered with engines from both the GTI and the VR6. While not awfully rare, the Corrado is slowly but surely becoming a prized collectible.
Finally, you'll also see a couple of Audi Quattros from the early 1990s. None of them seem to be working, but they're definitely worth saving now that prices for these cars are going up like crazy.
Of course, the property is also packed with mundane Golfs and Audis, as well as a wide variety of Volkswagen vans. And while it looks abandoned, this junkyard is actually being maintained 24/7 with the owner living in the area.
Now before you ask where this place is in the U.K., the owner wasn't keen on sharing the exact location. Apparently, he doesn't need the attention since he's not interested in selling any of the cars on the property. Anyway, take a full tour of this massive VW collection courtesy of YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer" in the video below.
