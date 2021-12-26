Swanky Rolls-Royce Ghost Shines Brightly Dark With Satin Gold Dust Sparkle Wrap

Rolls-Royce says that “Black Badge is for those who reject conformity and live on their own terms.” But what happens when one decides to go against the OEM current and still adhere to the golden standards of the “dark” side?
Because Rolls-Royce knows well its patrons seek unicity (or to stand out in their crowd) above all else, it comes with all sorts of ideas from time to time. Personalization options are a given at that level, but the British automaker always strives to deliver a bit more. Though, given the incredible imagination of the aftermarket world, it’s still a tough act to compete with.
Let us take the company’s Black Badge, for example. It is offered on the Ghost, Cullinan, Wraith, and Dawn models and always takes a shadowy dark approach to details that are usually displayed in shiny chrome. So, what happens when someone loves the black Spirit of Ecstasy but does not want everything to be darker than a pitch-black room at night?
Well, if they happen to pay a visit to Miami, Florida’s MetroWrapz, things might get up to a new golden standard. Like it happened with this Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. The ultra-luxury sedan was commissioned by someone who probably has the “in gold, we trust” credo inscribed somewhere close to heart.
As for the passion regarding the metal formed via the chemical element with the symbol Au (from the Latin word “aurum”) and atomic number 79, it is now a bit more obvious. When based on what he/she drives or is being driven around in, of course. A custom Ghost that certainly stands out in any gold-loving crowd. And, interestingly, a project that manages to remain slightly subdued...
Now that’s something a bit uncommon. Yet, here it is, all tidily wrapped in Satin Gold Dust Sparkle so that everyone gets the point. Not that its huge grille, dual-tone wheels, side badges, door handles, or the window surrounds weren’t making it on their own... Still, the glitter and glam make it entirely worthwhile. Now, let’s imagine the effect it has on people when exposed to direct sunlight!
