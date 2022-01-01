Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Ferrari 488 Pista Engage in Lairy Drag Race

Two of the best driver’s cars ever made, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Ferrari 488 Pista, put their money where their mouths are and settled their differences at an improvised drag strip.
The two super-fast machines, which are more suitable for track-driving rather than drag-racing, got to prove their mettle on three separate occasions, in as many half-mile races, during an event hosted in Germany.
So, which one managed to cross the finish line first? Well, we won’t spoil the outcome just yet, as we have to see what the official spec sheets say before that.
A true acceleration king, the 911 GT2 RS, which is part of the previous generation 911 (991), rocks a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six. The 690 hp (700 ps / 515 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque rocket it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds. Should you be brave enough, and find a long straight where you can legally and safely hit dizzying speeds, then the speedometer will read 212 mph (340 kph).
Continuing the tradition of the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, and 458 Speciale, the 488 Pista is not exactly a slouch either. It can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 2.85 seconds from a standstill, Ferrari claims, and has a 211+ mph (~340 kph) top speed. Powering it is a 3.9-liter V8 engine, with twin-turbocharging, which kicks out 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm).
Now, it’s obvious that the balance slightly tilts in favor of the Italian supermodel, but the Porsche is not that far behind. Thus, it all comes down to the drivers, and how well they know what their rides are capable of, and it seems that, in this video anyway… actually, we’ll wrap it up here and let you watch it.
