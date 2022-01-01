Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Ferrari 488 Pista Engage in Lairy Drag Race

More on this:

1 Porsche 911 Three-Way Battle: Can a GT3 Outrun Two Turbo Rivals?

2 F8 Tributo Drag Races 765LT and 911 GT2 RS, It's All Over in 10 Seconds

3 Tuned Toyota Yaris GR Takes on Ferrari 488 Pista in Unlikely Drag Race

4 Ain’t No Way the New Audi RS 6 Avant Can Beat a Ferrari 488 Pista, or Is It?

5 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does an Autobahn Top Speed Run, Goes Past 200 MPH