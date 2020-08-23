Ferrari "Blue Shark" Is Actually Based on a Classic Honda NSX

When Honda released the original NSX back in 1990, it was often described as a budget Ferrari. The car had a mid-engined exotic layout and the handling to match, but it was cheaper and more reliable.
Somewhere along the way, somebody got the idea of taking things to the next level by transforming an NSX into something that looked like a Ferrari. Enter the Ducks Garden Squalo Azzurro "Democar."
We really couldn't believe what we were seeing when we found this old custom car from Japan. It's not that strange to have local sports car masquerading as Ferraris and Lamborghinis, but they're usually not this new or based on anything valuable.
Ducks Garden must have believed they were adding value to an NSX by making it look like a custom Ferrari. But if you think about it, the opposite is now true. Since Acura messed up with the modern hybrid, old NSX sports cars are now more collectible than ever and will probably only go up in value with time.
The Squalo Azzuro, which by the way is Italian for Blue Shark, was presented at the 2011 Tokyo Auto Salon, and finding footage actually proved a little difficult. From what we gather, it's based on a 1991 NSX, with the mechanical components remaining largely intact.
That means power comes not from a Ferrari V8, but from a 3-liter V6 with about 280 horsepower. However, both the suspension and the exhaust have supposedly been tuned for better handling.
The front end looks just like that of a Ferrari F430, which Ferrari had made between 2004 and 2009. But Ducks Garden's designers had been dreaming up this project for over ten years.
The rear is what really gets us, as it's quite obvious the NSX has been chopped. Gone is the long rear overhang, which was beneficial for storage, and as a result, the Blue Shark is 20.4cm (8 inches)shorter than a Honda counterpart.
