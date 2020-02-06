Stripped-Out Acura NSX Looks Like a Ghost, Is Widebody Material

View this post on Instagram

Nights like these are to remember. No thinking, just doing something stupid. Thanks for the help taking her apart and of course for the talks and shoot @dnns_art • • Name the car - if you can... • • ø: @dnns_art • #tofugarage #weberwerke #turbozentrum #toyotires #proficar #workwheels #naked #strippedcar #monocoque #honda #nsx #nsxna1 #na1 #hondansx #aral #ksport #ksportgermany

A post shared by Alexander Biscayne (@tofugarage_alex) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:13am PST