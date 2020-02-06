Stripped-Out Acura NSX Looks Like a Ghost, Is Widebody Material

For now, the Acura has been stripped out, while it has received an air suspension, which explains the microscopic ground clearance you can notice in the Instagram posts below.
Now, you might want to know what goes through the mind of somebody who grabs this kind of collectible contraption and takes it down the aftermarket route. Well, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page will answer your questions - the YouTube clip comes from the said gear head and takes us through his story with the car (this was filmed before the Insta photos were snapped).
Interestingly, the said air suspension will be joined by custom wheels and a wing, but, according to the tuning lover, there's no widebody conversion in sight, at least for now. Nevertheless, the go-fast machine will get a new color, with white, black and dark red being among the top candidates.
Of course, given the age of the machine, the cabin requires a makeover. As is the case with the exterior, the transformation will be aimed at delivering a daily driver - the aficionado lives in Germany and he's planning to do everything by the book (think: TUV approval for a street-legal adventure).
View this post on Instagram
Nights like these are to remember. No thinking, just doing something stupid. Thanks for the help taking her apart and of course for the talks and shoot @dnns_art • • Name the car - if you can... • • ø: @dnns_art • #tofugarage #weberwerke #turbozentrum #toyotires #proficar #workwheels #naked #strippedcar #monocoque #honda #nsx #nsxna1 #na1 #hondansx #aral #ksport #ksportgermany
View this post on Instagram
N-A-K-E-D • • Who is excited for the Open House? Safe the date -> 18.04.20! • • • Dropped on @ksportgermany Airride • #tofugarage #weberwerke #turbozentrum #toyotires #proficar #workwheels #naked #strippedcar #monocoque #honda #nsx #nsxna1 #na1 #hondansx #aral #ksport #ksportgermany
View this post on Instagram
When a quick build turns into a full repaint. A full repaint turns into a restoration. But if you do it - do it right. To buy a dreamcar is easy, to build it is hard. • • ø: @dnns_art • • • #tofugarage #weberwerke #turbozentrum #toyotires #proficar #workwheels #naked #strippedcar #monocoque #honda #nsx #nsxna1 #na1 #hondansx #aral #ksport #ksportgermany