Well, it seems that Santa knows which NSX is the best one: he could've always chosen the new one, with its more efficient hybrid tech, but he didn't. And this can only mean one thing: he's a gearhead.On a more serious note, one might wonder why a car lover would add some body panels on top of the NSX's rear deck. After all, this is a mid-engined machine, so how much hauling capacity can you add by such a move?Well, for one thing, this kind of body modification can improve the aerodynamic profile of a machine, thus increasing its top speed.In fact, this rendering, which is the work of digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, only follows a recipe that's been around for decades. And I'll mention two examples of real-world cars that mix a mid-engined layout with similar bodywork.The first is the Lotus Europa (you'll find this in the third image of the gallery above), which was born in the early 60s when the British carmaker was trying to take part in the Ford GT40 project (the Blue Oval actually joined forces with Lola) that ended up allowing Ford to one-up Ferrari at Le Mans.As for the second, we're looking at the 1970 Mazda RX-500 (see the fourth image in the gallery above). This is a concept car that was aimed at taking beholders into the future, not least thanks to its aerodynamic shape, which included gullwing "doors" for accessing the mid-mounted rotary engine.PS: Of course I didn't mention the Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan above - the infamous racecar uses a front-mounted engine.