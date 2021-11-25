Liberty Walk Waves Magic Wand Over the Nissan Silvia, Turns It Into a Racer Lookalike

However, since they are not exactly known for messing with their cars’ interiors, nor with the oily bits for that matter, we are going to assume that everything else has remained stock. This includes the engine too, which is either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated unit or a turbocharged one with an identical displacement, hooked up to either a five-speed or six-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission from the factory.

Well, exciting as far the looks are concerned anyway, because, in all likelihood, it has remained bone stock beneath the otherwise head-turning skin. Liberty Walk is behind the project that has a very Bosozoku-ish flair , made possible by their LB-Super Silhouette body kit.Made of FRP and priced at $25,135 for markets outside the Land of the Rising Sun , it comprises the new front bumper with a huge chin spoiler attached to it, custom hood, massive fender flares, new back end, complete with bumper, diffuser, trunk lid, and elongated fenders, and a ginormous wing.Finished in white and yellow and sprinkled with many decals, the car rides on black five-spoke alloys that bear Liberty Walk’s logo in white, on one of the rims, and were shod in slim tires. An air suspension can lift or lower the body at the push of a button, yet this upgrade is not included in the aforementioned package, and neither are the wheels. The spacers and alloys will set you back another $7,700 for abroad markets, and the pricing of the air suspension is currently unknown, though it is probably a four-digit affair.Liberty Walk didn’t release any images of the interior at the time of writing, but zooming in on certain pics reveals other mods . These include that yellow-painted roll cage, meant to keep the occupants safe in case something bad happens, which also contributes to the racing flair as well, together with the front sports seats, and what appears to be a new steering wheel. The white dials seem to have been left untouched, and beyond this, we have no idea whether the Japanese tuner did anything else to it.The non-turbo had 165 horses to play with, whereas the mill with forced induction brought 250 of them between 1999 and 2002, which is when the S15 generation of the car , known as the Nissan 200SX in Australia and New Zealand, was put together in its home market.