Acura TLX A-Spec on Vossen Wheels Looks Even Meaner Than the Type S

We shouldn’t underestimate the Acura TLX’s popularity. Through three quarters of 2021, the Japanese premium sports sedan managed to outsell the likes of the Lexus IS, Audi A4, Infiniti Q50, Kia Stinger, Cadillac CT4, Alfa Romeo Giulia and many other heavy hitters.
The second-generation TLX first caught our attention in concept form, when it was dubbed the Type S Concept – easily one of the most dynamic looking sedans ever showcased. We knew that if the finished product ended up looking anything like the concept, it would be a nationwide hit.
Of course, the design was eventually toned down for production, but some proportions were kept, and the result was clearly a positive one, hence the more-than-decent sales figures. Simply put, the TLX is a good-looking sedan with a dynamic stance and a lot of attitude.
So then what happens when you take a sporty A-Spec variant, add a front lip spoiler, side skirts and custom 20-inch wheels? It begins to look even more menacing, especially with the lower ride height.
Let’s talk about those wheels though, because they help this car stand out tremendously. The wheel model is called HF-5 and it’s part of Vossen’s Hybrid Forged Series collection.
A set identical to this one, measuring 20-inches in diameter and finished in solid Matte Gunmetal, would set you back nearly $2,800 (they cost $699 apiece). If you want a larger size, like say 22 inches or 23 inches, those cost $799 and $899 respectively. Aside from Matte Gunmetal, you can also get them in Gloss Black, Satin Silver, Anthracite, Satin Black and Satin Bronze.
As for the TLX A-Spec, you can grab yours for upwards of $44,450 as an MY2022 car, with standard features such as the gloss black decklid spoiler, a premium sound system, Ultrasuede interior with wireless charging and factory standard 19-inch Shark Gray Interwoven wheels.
