2021 Acura TLX Type S Drag Races Genesis G70 3.3T, Total Annihilation Follows

The Honda Accord 2.0T has become an unexpected hero of the drag racing scene. Acuras are supposed to be sportier than their Honda counterparts, but for some reason, the new TLX Type S hasn't been living up to quarter-mile expectations.
We're not saying it's slower than an Accord by any measure. And it's obviously way quicker than the older Type S models. But Japanese sports cars are supposed to be high-revving underdogs that are able to take on the German opposition, and this one struggled against the Audi S4, which isn't exactly the most impressive in class.
And while he's resting in Florida, as any Canadian should during the Summer, Sam CarLegion has organized another race for the 2021 Acura TLX Type S. This time, the opponent is pseudo-German, the Korean Genesis G70 luxury sedan that's designed to be as sporty as a BMW 3 Series.
Just like with the Audi, the Acura TLX seems a lot bigger than its rival, so you're getting a lot of interior space, but also bulk. This is about the same as drag racing with a big guy in the back. The upside is that the Genesis G70 isn't that good at launching either, though it does come with the superior engine, at least on paper.
We're talking about the updated 2022 model here, but the 3.3-liter twin-turbo is still under the hood, similar to the one in the Stinger GT. It makes 365 hp and 376 lb-ft, which reach the AWD system via Hyundai's proprietary 8-speed auto. Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter VTEC Turbo powertrain delivers 355 hp and 354 lb-ft, so it's down 10 hp and 22 lb-ft. That's pretty bad for the heavier car here.
But we were still quietly optimistic going into this set of races. As usual, the first ones are done in the normal driving modes, which replicates real-world conditions. Both races are won by Genesis, with the first one being a complete walk. In sport mode, both V6 engines respond much better, but the Acura never wins, despite sometimes getting better launches.
Sam believes this is because the G70 is the lighter car. Even if it doesn't win, that TLX Type S looks like a nice sedan to buy, especially in this Tiger Eye Pearl golden paint.
