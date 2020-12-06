Watch This Screaming 9,000 RPM Hill Climb-Spec Integra Type-R Being Driven Hard

Have you ever stopped for a second and wondered: what country has the most insane drivers out there? If you watch a few videos from Polish hill climb or drift events, you might just get your answers. Most of the time their driving might make some think these guys are on a suicide run!
But obviously no one is aiming to get hurt in this kind of events, they just drive like there's no tomorrow. It doesn't matter how much the car slides, how close they get to side of the road, or how big the chances are that they'll wrap the car around a tree. They are on a mission to go fast.
Going up the hill as fast as possible does require a few things, besides a very skilled driver. Horsepower is good, but you need to find the sweet spot, because too much of it can actually get in the way if tracks are too technical. Also, more horsepower will mean you'll have to deep digger into your pockets.
An alternative way of making your car fast without a lot of power is to make it as lightweight as possible. And that's what Gabriel Kubit did with his Honda Integra Type-R. After tweaking the infamous K20 engine - the car is now capable of roughly 300 horsepower at 9,000 rpm, and around 190 lb-ft (257 Nm) - the weight loss process began.
Now, your average Honda Integra Type-R DC2, which was marketed in the U.S. as an Acura only weighed around 2,500 lbs (1,136 kg), and it managed to set the U.S. record at 108 horsepower per liter, only to be surpassed by the Honda S2000 some years later.
By watching the video you'll see this hill climb spec Integra Type-R sliding around through the corners in a rather strange way, which can hint at the extreme weight loss process this car has been through. After all the modifications, it's now down to just 1,720 lbs (780kg), which will make even the Mazda MX-5 look heavy! Onboard footage is included as well, just be sure to watch your speaker volume while you're at it!
