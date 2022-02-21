Big, Meaty Carbon Blown Hemi 1970 Dodge Charger Looks Like Ultimate CGI Muscle

Many people love the menacing looks of contemporary murdered-out attire. However, if this Charger were real, just about any dark S-Class or Rolls out there would tremble and shiver.
Both figuratively, since this classic American muscle car is all-black coolness personified. As well as literally, given the four-holes “Hilborn scoop in carbon fiber on Blown Hemi” motor, which would probably make the ground beneath it rattle and shake...
Alas, this is just wishful thinking. Quite unfortunately, it is not like the world starts and ends with Vin Diesel’s unique 1,650-horsepower 1970 Dodge Charger restomod that likes to throw a brutal “Tantrum” or two, now and then. Instead, we feel there would be enough space for additional all-black vintage craziness.
And it is not like there are no more 1970 Dodge Chargers left out there. Some of them can be found lying dormant in garages even after decades, complete with incredible all-original survivor traits. So, they would make the perfect candidates for extreme restomod transformations. Perhaps. But would anyone dare to do so?
Anyway, in this case, it does not matter. The CGI course of action has been set by Timothy Adry Emmanuel; a virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media. The pixel master cooked up this seemingly incredible digital build at the behest of Germany’s tuningblog.eu. And it is not hard to understand why they decided to get out of their Euro-tuning comfort zone...
This Dodge Charger restomod, which is an homage to the Fast and Furious way of life, allegedly packs some 1,200 horsepower. It is not an exaggerated figure, unlike the rest of the build. One that comes complete with the stunning 4-hole carbon fiber Hilborn scoop. And a blown Hemi V8 engine, drag tires, along with perfectly matched black chrome Center Line Convo Pro aftermarket wheels.
Oh, and let us not forget about the slammed attitude and hidden Challenger LEDs. Or the custom widebody that clearly bodes well for the big blower and meaty rubber...
