Sweet Home Louisiana: Genesis Opens Its First Standalone Dealership in the United States

It’s about time Genesis opened its first standalone retail store in the United States, with the carmaker choosing Lafayette, Louisiana as an ideal location from which to expand. The new showroom features distinct brand elements, a transparent and open floor plan, an indoor vehicle delivery area, plus the infrastructure needed to support the brand’s upcoming EV models.
Step inside Genesis of Lafayette, which is owned and operated by Arthur C. LeBlanc Jr and Sterling Automotive Group, and you’ll witness unique design elements on full display, such as a private brand cube where buyers can review material samples and vehicle specs in what’s expected to be a stress-free environment.
This location is the first of many planned retail facilities for Genesis in the United States, with six new standalone dealerships currently under construction, plus an additional 20 in early planning stages. It’s safe to say that we’ll probably get a Genesis dealership in a lot of major metropolitan areas.
“We are glad to partner with Arthur LeBlanc and Sterling Automotive Group on our first standalone retail facility in the United States,” said Genesis Motor North America chief operating officer, Claudia Marquez. “I want to extend my thanks to the entire Sterling Automotive Group for creating a space beautifully designed and so befitting of our remarkable products.”
Meanwhile, LeBlanc acknowledged that Genesis is “an exciting brand” and that he is pleased to invest in its bright future.
In order to celebrate this grand opening, Genesis Motor America and Genesis of Lafayette presented a $15,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, as part of the Genesis Gives initiative, which supports science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, education, sports and athletics programming for children.
Since its inception in November of last year, Genesis Gives has donated more than $300,000 to various causes across the United States.
