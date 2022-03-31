Regular Chevy Silverado Z71 Mutates Into 3-Door Chevy Tahoe With Amazing CGI Ease

Over in the real world, Chevy just dropped the ball in the bad guys’ backyard with the 355-hp, V8-equipped 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit truck. Alas, virtual automotive artists are hot on the heels of other Z71 stuff...
As far as the highly popular pickup trucks are concerned, the iconic Silverado line is always a great starting base for pixel masters. Some decided to unimaginatively drop it a couple of segments down to Brazil’s upcoming 2023 Montana unibody compact levels. Others thought it could easily morph into something else entirely.
And they were right, at least in the amazing virtual realm. Russia-based CGI expert Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has taken a stunning break from his usual digital “Shadow Line” norm. He usually dabbles across the personal social media account with real-world, popular models that get a subtle chrome delete-style, lowered suspension, and aftermarket wheelset makeover.
Just recently, though, the author went out of his usual comfort zone and imagined a new, fifth-generation Chevy Tahoe Z71 sport utility vehicle that pays homage to more than one series. For example, although based on the Chevy Silverado Z71 Regular Cab (something that is not available for the 2022 MY anymore), it obviously brings tribute to the original early 1990s Chevy Tahoe that was available both as a three-door and five-door SUV.
Then, as the channel’s fans quickly noticed, it could also serve as a long-awaited spiritual successor for the beloved Chevy K5 Blazer if not for the pesky detail that we are dealing with something that is merely wishful thinking. Of course, that should not stop us from constantly dreaming of a proper GM competitor for the successful Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco 2-Doors. Especially when the potential rival looks ready for either dirty or glamorous road trip adventures!
