Virtual C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 Would Love to Join the Formula D Party, JDM Style

Also known as Formula D, the premier North American professional drifting championship series is about to kickstart the 2022 season’s action with round one. It will take place on April 1st and 2nd in Long Beach, California.
Naturally, sideways motorsport enthusiasts are stocked about the few remaining days before the smoke-filled shenanigans kick-off. And the official social media account sure knows how to keep expectations high, complete with a little bit of wall kissing and shotgun rides... Of course, we could not help but embed them (second and third) down below so anyone can partake from a distance.
Also, we must confess that if not for Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who is eagerly awaiting the inaugural round of the 2022 Formula D season, we might have missed the calendar mark altogether... No worries, that will not happen again.
Especially if we are allowed to dream about our participation in the series since the Head Designer over at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs has come up with the seemingly perfectly built machine. Sure, there is a bit of a long-haul wait involved, because this is not only wishful thinking, but it also seems to piggyback on the yet-to-be-released C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 flat-plane crank record-breaking track-oriented monster instead of the regular Stingray.
A few design details – such as elements of the front fascia or the midship placement of the dual exhaust pipes – solidify the 670-horsepower 5.5-liter V8 LT6 case for a proud Z06 base. And it was only logical to use it as the starting point considering its track-focused OEM research and development. For sure, Chevy probably did not think solely about going sideways all over the track, yet we cannot help but hope drift-style custom builds will make their way into the real world as soon as possible.
Along with quarter-mile dragstrip-focused monsters, Time Attack wonders, and so on... You get the point: we love to dream about the upcoming motorsport-focused Z06 builds! This virtual one would easily stand out in any digital crowd, as it comes jam-packed with insolent features, like the yellow-glass additional projectors, the modified rear end, a huge wing, or the color-staggered Volk Racing Rays Wheels TE37s...
