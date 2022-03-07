2023 Dodge Magnum CGI Is More Durango Than Charger, Looks Like an All-Weather Family Car

Defeated by high-riders, right about when they started becoming too popular, the last Dodge Magnum ever made left production back in 2008.
As everyone and their neighbor knows, it was the wagon version of the Charger, based on the same platform that in turn was also shared with the Chrysler 300, and W211 and W220 generations of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and S-Class, respectively.
Since estates were no longer popular, it doesn’t have a direct replacement, as that role has been taken by the Journey and Durango. This has made Jlord8 wonder what a modern-day Magnum would have looked like, and instead of the Charger, it actually builds on the third-gen Durango, which shares its nuts and bolts with the Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2, as well as the Mercedes ML and GL.
The whole face of the Durango carries over unchanged, up to the A-pillars. The windscreen is more raked, and the window line was taken directly from the Magnum. It sports a longer rear overhang than the SUV and sits closer to the ground. In our opinion, it would be a blue-collar alternative to the Audi A6 Allroad, especially with some black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body.
Moreover, it would be compatible with the Hellcat engine. As a result, the 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that powers the Durango SRT Hellcat, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, would help it gun for the likes of the RS 6 Avant. And it would probably humiliate it in a straight-line sprint, but since Dodge doesn’t care about bringing back the Magnum, that is pure speculation. Kind of makes you miss the good old days when anything was possible, and no one cared about crossovers and SUVs that much, doesn’t it?
