Dodge Challenger Redeye Never Stood a Chance Against This Testy Chrysler 300

Even though it’s an old model by today’s standards, with the second generation blowing 12 candles off its birthday cake at the end of the year, the Chrysler 300 is still a potent and good-looking sedan.
For the 2022 model year, the automaker has prepped a four-grade lineup, with the Touring and Touring L carrying MSRPs of $33,740 and $37,240, respectively, followed by the $42,350 300S V6 and the $45,350 300S V8.
Now, if you want the best performance possible, then the latter is obviously the one to go for, as it packs a 5.7-liter HEMI V8, making 363 hp. However, if you’re not afraid of elbow grease, and are willing to spend a bit more, then you could turn your 300 into a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye killer, just like the white example depicted on the video down below.
As you can imagine, we have no idea what lies under the hood and how much power it rocks, but by the sound of it, we might be looking at a turbo conversion. Still, whatever its owner has done to it, one thing is certain: it is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, posting 10.57 seconds at the end of the run against the said Redeye Widebody, which was clocked at 11.35 seconds.
It took a lot of oomph and skill to put the muscle car in its corner, considering that it can deal with the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, aided by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The engine kicks out 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque without anyone messing with its internals, making it a 10-second ride on a good day, in perfect conditions.
Besides the white Redeye, the 300 took on a green example too at the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado, and you are one mouse-click away from watching both drag races, as well as a third one between the Hellcat-powered beast and a bad Dodge Viper.
