1,035-HP Dodge Redeye Poses in Yellow, Looks Like a Good Bumblebee Replacement

Excuse the Transformers connection, but this is a yellow muscle car, and it is almost mandatory to tie it to that famous Chevy Camaro, isn’t it?
Now, this writer may not be a fan of the popular movie franchise, but he does have a soft spot for the Dodge Challenger, especially a V8-powered one. However, this is not your ordinary Challenger, but the ultra-hot SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, whose OEM status is dwarfed only by the Demon.
On top of that, this particular example has Hennessey behind it, and boasts their HPE1000 upgrade package. The kit comprises quite a few new and tweaked oily bits, including enhanced pulley, stainless-steel long tube headers, high-flow mid pipes, fuel injectors, catalytic converters, and air induction system, crank case ventilation, and others.
With everything up and running, topped by an ECU remap, and verified on the dyno, the output is said to have been boosted to 1,035 hp (1,050 ps / 772 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 948 lb-ft (1,285 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. That is a significant upgrade over the stock Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, whose supercharged 6.2-liter V8 develops 797 hp (808 ps / 595 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm).
The Lone Star State tuner didn’t say how quick their proposal is, but the standard muscle car needs 3.4 seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from rest, before maxing out at 203 mph (327 kph) according to the official spec sheet.
Other highlights of the build include the Hennessey exterior badging, a serial numbered plaque in the engine bay, and that is about everything that they have done to it. The HPE1000 package, available for the 2019-2021 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty from Hennessey, and to find out how much it costs, you will have to reach out to them directly.
