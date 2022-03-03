Hellcat-Tuned Chrysler 300S Flexes Some 850 HP, Packs Custom Interior and Torque for Days

To say the Chrysler 300 has gotten to be a little long in the tooth would be an understatement. It does however have a few things going for it, such as the somewhat timeless exterior design and all the active safety and convenience features Stellantis have poured into it over the years in order to keep it at least a tiny bit relevant.
Today, whether you opt to purchase one of the entry-level Touring or Touring L specifications, or even the 300S V6 or 300S V8, you won’t be impressing any sports sedan or muscle car owners. The V8 model is particularly underwhelming, with its 5.7-liter HEMI V8 producing just 363 hp and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm) of torque. You’re not winning many drag races, unless you’re racing a Prius.
But you know what will win you a drag race? This Hellcat-powered 2017 Chrysler 300S, up for grabs on Bring a Trailer with 41,000 chassis miles (66,000 km) and a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 instead of its factory standard 3.6-liter V6 unit.
Thanks to additional engine mods such as the 2.85-inch Hellraiser supercharger pulley, 775cc injectors, custom twin fuel pumps, an aftermarket x-pipe, Magnaflow cat-back exhaust and more, the vehicle now allegedly produces 730 rear-wheel horsepower and 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque on 93 octane fuel.
Now, those 730 rwhp, by our calculations, should amount to roughly 850 hp at the crank, at the very least, which means this car not only looks the part, but it puts in the work too. It also sounds like a proper Hellcat, which is always appreciated.
Visually, this appealing dinosaur of a sedan is finished in Ceramic Gray and comes with the S Model Appearance Package, meaning it has a more aggressive-looking front fascia, SRT fog lights and a rear spoiler. Other highlights include the aftermarket grille, a cowl induction hood, tinted windows, black 20-inch alloy wheels and red Brembo brakes.
As for the interior, it has SRT Hellcat front seats, piano bleak trim pretty much everywhere, plus features such as the carmaker’s 8.4” Uconnect touchscreen (with Performance Menus), a Beats sound system with a trunk-mounted subwoofer, reversing camera, dual-zone climate control and cruise control.
