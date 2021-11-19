Chrysler Officially Leaves Australia for Good, Stops Making RHD Cars

Sales of sedans aren’t as popular as they once used to be, and after struggling to move the right-hand drive (RHD) 300 series, Chrysler has now announced that it’s giving up on Australia for good, just like Holden did.
The decision, which is hardly a surprise considering that they discreetly dropped the 300 locally at the beginning of the year, is official and has just been announced by the automaker, which is part of Stellantis, in an official statement. Servicing and the supply of parts will not be affected.
It has been reported that around two dozen units of the Chrysler 300 are still found in dealer lots Down Under, and once these get sold, they will not get a replacement. On a more positive note, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Jeep, which also operate under the Stellantis umbrella, will not leave Australia, according to Drive, citing a spokesperson.
Chrysler began making vehicles locally back in 1951, and in the ‘70s, they introduced the Valiant Charger. One decade later, they sold the Adelaide facility to Mitsubishi, and returned in 1994 with the Neon, which took on the likes of the Toyota Corolla. Vehicles such as the Voyager minivan and famous PT Cruiser then followed, and since the late 1990s, their sales started dropping.
In the first ten months of the year, Chrysler shifted 151 units. Last year and in 2019, they sold 217 and 291 cars respectively, and in 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, they moved 249, 257, 461, and 924 units respectively. The year before and in 2013, the automaker parted ways with 1,656 and 2,675 vehicles respectively.
As for the Chrysler 300, it traces its roots to an old Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It entered production for global markets in 2004, and was updated in 2011, getting new looks and the platform of the latest Dodge Charger and Challenger.
