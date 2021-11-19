German Billionaire Sells His Award-Winning Luxury Benetti Superyacht After Just Two Years

It’s one thing to customize a car, a jet, or a yacht to your liking, but when your personal “toy” wins awards and makes that particular model even more successful, you can say that you’ve really done something special. And a highly successful sale proves it.
Some boat owners develop a special connection with their watercraft and hold on to them for decades, even if they could afford to replace it with something new every year. Others are quick to part even with a yacht that was made according to their specifications, down to the last details.
This is the case for German billionaire Wilhelm Beier, founder of a successful pharmaceutical company, who was actively involved in the design and build of his impressive superyacht, Metis, only to sell it two years later.
The 207-foot (63 meters) Metis was built in 2019, based on luxury brand Benetti’s 63-meter platform, but with significant modifications. Boat International revealed that the billionaire owner requested an extra deck that would house a gym and a yoga room and a children’s room, joined by a separate cabin for the nanny.
Famous designer Giorgio M. Cassetta went all out with the exterior structure of this modified vessel, and it was worth it – that same year, Metis won the prestigious “World Yacht Trophies” award for the best exterior design.
The stunningly-extravagant interior, by Bannenberg & Rowell Design, features expensive materials in neutral shades of brown and bronze, and it was reported that Beier also brought on another interior designer to add the finishing touches, such as the surprising Samurai armor in one of the salons. Speaking of lavish details, the formal dining room flaunts a bespoke wine fridge covered in leather, with metallic and wooden trims.
Metis can accommodate up to 12 guests in eight cabins, with the generous owner’s suite also being custom-designed. Another remarkable detail is the special heating system on the upper deck so that the guests on board can dine in the open air, even during the cold season.
But, after just two years of enjoying this opulent, personalized superyacht, the German billionaire ended up selling Metis in an off-market deal. The ship’s last known asking price was around $68 million (€60 million).
