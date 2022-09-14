Dodge Charger EV Looks Virtually Dope as a Station Wagon, Should Be Called Magnum?

With the advent of the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Stellantis is already looking towards its next green pastures over in the Jeep stable. Alas, some cannot get over the Dodge “issues” just yet.
In between Last Call models from both Dodge and Ram, the final 6.4-liter Hemi-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C, and a trio of electric Jeeps, one can easily say that Stellantis is trying to overload the minds and souls of Mopar aficionados around the world. But there is at least one category of fans who keep composed, and they are taking in the news one by one.
Well, at least this is the impression offered by the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who is calmly (still) fixated on the Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV concept. And he recently decided to digitally travel to America after cooking up a sporty Peugeot coupe for his traditional “Wagon Wednesday” CGI project.
So, in his words, he was profoundly astonished that Dodge reverted the Charger nameplate to a coupe body style for its EV transformation when the company already has the Challenger filling the spot. No worries, he did not dwell a lot on the issue, as he next thought “this Charger would look badass as a wagon!”
Thus, without further ado, his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) features the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept morphing from a two-door muscle car into a slightly more practical five-door estate. Now, without even having to mention the nameplate, of course, this transformation evokes the beloved Magnum, as the CGI brush strokes brought back ICE Charger’s rear doors and the sloping trunk lid integrated nicely with the overall minimalist design.
But does it get our CGI hall pass or is the thought of a Dodge Magnum EV too scary even for station wagon enthusiasts?
Well, at least this is the impression offered by the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who is calmly (still) fixated on the Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV concept. And he recently decided to digitally travel to America after cooking up a sporty Peugeot coupe for his traditional “Wagon Wednesday” CGI project.
So, in his words, he was profoundly astonished that Dodge reverted the Charger nameplate to a coupe body style for its EV transformation when the company already has the Challenger filling the spot. No worries, he did not dwell a lot on the issue, as he next thought “this Charger would look badass as a wagon!”
Thus, without further ado, his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) features the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept morphing from a two-door muscle car into a slightly more practical five-door estate. Now, without even having to mention the nameplate, of course, this transformation evokes the beloved Magnum, as the CGI brush strokes brought back ICE Charger’s rear doors and the sloping trunk lid integrated nicely with the overall minimalist design.
But does it get our CGI hall pass or is the thought of a Dodge Magnum EV too scary even for station wagon enthusiasts?