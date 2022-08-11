Old Porsche 911 Carrera Has Digital Baja Moods, Seems Ready for Hot Overlanding

What happens when you lose track of someone in the great vortex of life? Sometimes there’s great news to be had when you reconnect – even if only virtually.
A case in point to be made here is about Mo Aoun, the virtual artist better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media, who is finally back into off-road-focused CGI action after a major break from digital overlanders. But as I strived to reconnect with the stuff he’s been doing in the meantime (lots of pics of cars and some planes, in short), there was also great news in the bio section.
As it turns out, since the last time I saw something noteworthy and car-focused on our 3D points of interest, when he churned out a cool Kia Telluride overlanding pickup truck fit for stunning virtual adventures, he became a creative designer at Jeep and Ram Trucks. Kudos to him, and great to see the company does not keep this pixel master on a short leash – as he recently treated us to ideation stuff like a modern Renault 5 or an even cooler, futuristic Mitsubishi EVO.
By the way, those are also tucked in the gallery above because they deserve to shine brightly in our CGI-loving hearts for a moment before we get down to some… Porsche Baja business. Well, the latest digital sketch idea is a bit of a handful, as we are faced with a lovely blue and orange Porsche Carrera (is that a 3.0 from the late 1970s or something newer like a 3.2 or even a Type 964?) that does not look so old anymore.
This is because the CGI expert updated some of the design traits to serve his well-known passion for overlanding. Notice the huge road clearance, beefy front plus rear bumpers, meaty all-terrain tires wrapped around orange and white beadlock wheels, the wider fenders, and the off-road accessories.
Boy, and that’s just the bottom half of the vehicle! Moving up we also find a spare tucked inside the exposed front trunk, a protruding interior-exterior roll cage, lots of additional lights (Hella, what else?), plus another spare that could easily get ditched in favor of a rooftop tent if you ask me…
