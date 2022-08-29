Blown Dodge Daytona SRT Keeps Its EV Skills But Gets Upgradable, Virtual Ram Chargers

Ever since Dodge announced the 2023 model year will be the final one (with seven new models) for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger, the muscle car world has been in turmoil.
In the real one, people are curiously wondering what comes next after the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept that serves as the electrified two-door preview of sustainable things to come. As far as the digital realm is concerned, there is no denying that imagination has quickly started to run rampant.
As such, we have seen virtual automotive artists turning the cool Charger Daytona SRT prototype into everything, from Shooting Brakes to four-door sedans and Challenger alternates. One of the quirkiest yet most logical ideas, though, was to digitally graft a Hellcat V8 engine back into the front bay to make it a slammed, widebody ICE hoot!
Now, though, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, seems ready to do one even better. His crazy idea revolves around a Ram Charger kind of blower boost… for an EV! Yep, you heard that correctly: he wants to keep the zero-emissions powertrain and still make blower fans happy. At least virtually, that is.
Anyway, “I know it looks dumb to put a blower on an electric car but hear me out,” he says, then musing about generating more EV power (somehow, I do not know how, though, as I am not an EV engineer – and obviously neither is he!) “from (additional) air that gets in into the car, like some kind of generator or maybe even cooling?” Well, enough with these technicalities.
Instead, let us check out the hypothetical design, as the styling process is easier to decipher than the mechanical mumbo-jumbo. As such, the CGI expert thought about Stage 1 through 3, with the latter being the flagship with Dodge Direct Connection goodies and incorporating everything one needs to act like a true muscle car fan at the dragstrip – from widebody attire to drag tires on all four corners and a chute sticking out of the CGI rear…
