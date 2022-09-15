2024 Chevy Camaro Brings Digital e-Muscle, Wants a Piece of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT

Did you think that the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept needs a proper rival from either Ford or Chevrolet? Well, the former just pulled the wraps off the new Mustang, whereas the latter is reportedly considering turning the next-gen Camaro into an electric sedan.
As for the design proposal pictured above, signed by sdesyn on Instagram, it is a rather wild take on the bowtie brand’s muscle car, or e-muscle if you will, because it pledges allegiance to the electric power. Starting off with the 2022 NASCAR Camaro ZL1, the rendering artist has retained some of its styling while giving it new front and rear ends.
Thus, it has a futuristic-looking lighting signature up front, what appears to be an LED panel at the other end for the taillights, and several other tweaks. Oh, and don’t mind those exhaust-like tips, as they’re there to cool down the battery, according to the person behind these digital illustrations, who also decided that it would look better with a roll cage, and a pair of bucket seats for whatever reason.
Carbon fiber is a big part of the build. You can find it on the vented hood, apron, and several other parts. The e-Camaro has a dark finish, and it is contrasted by a few yellow accents below the headlamps and on the side mirror caps, as well as on the side skirts and rear fenders. Red brake calipers are also visible from behind those big six-spoke wheels. The charging port was placed on the left rear quarter panel.
Should Chevy take inspiration from these CGIs when it comes to the development of the next-generation Camaro, and if so, what are the things that it should retain? We’d say those futuristic lights, albeit with the obvious modifications, as they do look like something you’d normally see in a sci-fi movie car.
