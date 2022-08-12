Electric Cars Just Wanna Have Fun: Chevy Camaro Burns Some CGI Rubber

It seems that not a single day goes by without some mentioning of the upcoming electric muscle cars. And since this is a hot (and somewhat controversial) topic, we decided to put the hypothetical spotlight on yet another batch of renderings.
Made by kdesignag on Instagram, and shared in the photo gallery, these digital illustrations portray the upcoming battery-electric Chevrolet Camaro while it was having some pure, unaltered fun.
Does the styling look somewhat familiar? Well, you’re not wrong, you see, because it was the Chevrolet Equinox EV that has lent some of its visual traits to the body of the current generation muscle car. The zero-emission crossover’s entire face has been digitally adapted to fit the design.
Thus, the lighting units, bumper, grille, and even the RS badge decorating the latter came straight from the high-rider. The back end features the same taillights and bumper as the Equinox EV, only instead of the black spoiler attached to the upper end of the tailgate, it has one finished in the same color as the rest of the car mounted on the trunk lid. The bulging fenders and muscular hood contribute to the overall design, which is definitely something to write home about.
Just like the previous digital takes on the zero-emission Camaro, these too are a very appealing proposal. However, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room, and there are actually two of them. First of all, no one knows anything about the next-gen Camaro at this time, and second, it has been reported that it might actually morph into an all-electric sedan, bidding farewell to the two-door body styles, coupe, and convertible.
That’s a lot to digest, but if it somehow ends up looking like this, which it obviously won’t, would you consider buying one, or would you simply get an upcoming Dodge Challenger EV instead?
