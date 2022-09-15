2024 Ford Mustang: New From the Inside Out

At a time when crosstown rival Stellantis is winding down its V8 lineup with last calls on the Chrysler 300C and Dodge Charger and Challenger models, Ford is doubling down on its commitment to the technology with both EcoBoost 4-cylinder and Coyote V8 power in its venerable pony car.
“Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles,” said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company. “Ford, however, is turbocharging its ICE growth plan, adding connected technology, opinionated derivatives, and hybrid options to our most profitable and popular cars – all in the Ford Blue family – on top of investing $50 billion in electric vehicles through 2026.”
The new shape of the Mustang is best characterized as evolutionary rather than revolutionary. It’s a more chiseled look with sharper character lines and a new upper grille design that pays homage to the original 1960s look. While the profile remains the same with a long hood, the overall footprint appears tidier thanks to a shorter rear overhang. The result is a more athletic appearance.
Designers also worked to give each trim level its own distinct look. The V8-powered GT is distinguished by its larger, more aggressive grille openings, which has the added benefit of moving more cooling air to the engine for greater performance. Aerodynamics are enhanced with new hood vents and a revamped front splitter.
In addition to the coupe body style, a convertible also returns to the lineup. The fully lined fabric top features one-button power operation with a single-handed center latch.
The 2024 Mustang will come in a choice of 11 colors, plus a new Mustang Design series that allows for a custom look direct from the factory. Among these new packages is a Bronze Design Series Appearance Package which includes Sinister Bronze alloy wheels with similar bronze badging.
In addition to more aggressive looks, Ford is making major changes to the interior with a new driver-centric layout that takes its inspiration from fighter jets. This glass cockpit approach features two curved, flowing digital displays that can be customized show the information desired by the driver. Employing the same software used to create video games, the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster can show different animated designs and imaging depending on the selected drive mode. There’s a wide range of options including a “calm mode” that displays a minimum amount of information.
“We knew what customers wanted and designed the most digital Mustang ever while retaining the all-important driver-focused cockpit,” said Ricardo Garcia, Ford interior design manager. “Removing some of these physical buttons, such as radio and climate control, and integrating them into a digital display was popular in research with Millennials, Gen-Z and traditional Mustang drivers alike.”
In keeping with the performance-oriented mission, the Mustang is equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel. Base models come with cloth seats with a Micro Suede insert option. Premium models feature wrapped and accent-stitched soft-touch dash and door panels. EcoBoost models have ActiveX synthetic leather upholstery while GT models employ leather seat inserts. Top models can be fitted with full-leather steering wheel, perforated seating surfaces and contrast stitching.
Other premium features available on Mustang will be an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, wireless mobile phone charging, and overhead-mounted USB ports that allow the use of track cameras without having to drape wires across the cabin.
Coyote V8. In the current Mustang, the turbo I4 comes two states of tune, either 310 or 332 horsepower, while the V8 makes 450 horses or up to 470 in the Mach 1. The rear-drive Mustang will continue to offer a choice of a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, although convertible models will likely be only automatic.
Two new features include the ability to rev the V8 engine remotely via the key fob and a new Electronic Drift Brake. This system replaces the electronic parking brake switch with a traditional lever. This new feature comes with the optional performance package that also includes a front shock tower brace, Torsen limited slip differential and the ability to add on a MagneRide active suspension with larger brakes and wider rear wheels and tires. Mustang will offer wheels ranging from standard 17-inch rims up to 19- or 20-inch alloys.
The GT Performance Pack comes with brake ducts, an auxiliary engine oil cooler as well as optional Recaro sport seats and active exhaust.
All Mustangs are equipped with six driving modes including Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and a custom setting with up to six individual profiles. As each mode is engaged, a unique graphic of that configuration is displayed on the center touchscreen.
Ford Co-Pilot 360 is standard on all trims and includes speed sign recognition, intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, evasive steer and reverse brake assists and a lane centering feature. The Performance Package also comes with active pothole mitigation, which monitors the suspension, body, steering and braking input and adjusts the suspension response.
The 2024 Ford Mustang will be built at the company’s Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant and is expected to go on sale in the summer of 2023.
