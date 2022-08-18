Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept: The Shape of Things to Come

Since announcing that it would eventually retire its Hemi V8 line of muscle cars, Dodge is showing this concept as its way forward in offering street performance vehicles in an EV-driven market. The 2-door hatchback pays homage to the 1968 Dodge Charger while showcasing technology the company hopes to incorporate in its future lineup.
“The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow.”
Dodge offered little in the way of technical details on the 800-volt Banshee EV architecture. There’s no mention of battery size, electric motor output, range or 0-60 mph performance figures. One of the benefits of 800-volt systems, however, is their ability to recharge at much faster rates.
offer electric vehicles that provide the same sort of visceral thrills delivered by its existing lineup of V8-powered muscle cars.
From a visual standpoint, the front R-Wing pays homage to the tall rear wing that adorned the original Charger Daytona, which used it and a specially modified aerodynamic nose to boost speeds of its NASCAR racers to over 200 mph. In this case, the wing increases front downforce and channels air to carbon-fiber intake that helps create additional ground effects to keep the vehicle glued to the road.
Another piece of interesting equipment is the eRupt Transmission. Virtually all battery electric vehicles have seamless performance from the electric motor without the need for a stepped or geared transmission. The eRupt multi-speed transmission is designed to give the Charger the more traditional feel of a mechanically driven car. This electro-mechanical gearbox delivers distinctive shift points and incorporates a PowerShot push-to-pass feature that simulates the kickdown acceleration found in conventional cars.
The most intriguing bit of kit, however, is the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. The Fratzonic name is derived from the unique three-point logo designed in the 1960s called the Fratzog—which is also makes an appearance on the concept. This chambered exhaust system generates up to 126 decibels of noise designed to mimic the sound of the SRT Hellcat V8.
The Charger Daytona concept features 21-inch wheels, headlamps that nearly disappear beneath the front wing, flush door handles and minimalist body accents that contribute to the car’s sleek looks.
Inside, the cockpit features a 12.3-inch center screen canted towards the driver and with a 16-inch curved instrument panel positioned in front of the driver. Additional info is delivered via an 8x3-inch head-up display. The cabin is light and airy thanks to a panoramic glass roof, and a three-dimensional surfacing of interior materials that bounce light from outside and the interior LED ambient lighting.
The thin steering wheel features a yoke-like design with a flat top and bottom. It integrates paddle shifters for the eRupt transmission along with a PowerShot button on the right and drive mode switches on the left. These controls allow the driver to select Auto, Sport, Track and Drag settings.
When will we see a Charger Daytona SRT EV? Not anytime soon. It’s likely that it will be based on the same architecture as the Chrysler Airflow electric, which is expected to launch sometime 2024 as a 2025 model.
“The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow.”
Dodge offered little in the way of technical details on the 800-volt Banshee EV architecture. There’s no mention of battery size, electric motor output, range or 0-60 mph performance figures. One of the benefits of 800-volt systems, however, is their ability to recharge at much faster rates.
offer electric vehicles that provide the same sort of visceral thrills delivered by its existing lineup of V8-powered muscle cars.
From a visual standpoint, the front R-Wing pays homage to the tall rear wing that adorned the original Charger Daytona, which used it and a specially modified aerodynamic nose to boost speeds of its NASCAR racers to over 200 mph. In this case, the wing increases front downforce and channels air to carbon-fiber intake that helps create additional ground effects to keep the vehicle glued to the road.
Another piece of interesting equipment is the eRupt Transmission. Virtually all battery electric vehicles have seamless performance from the electric motor without the need for a stepped or geared transmission. The eRupt multi-speed transmission is designed to give the Charger the more traditional feel of a mechanically driven car. This electro-mechanical gearbox delivers distinctive shift points and incorporates a PowerShot push-to-pass feature that simulates the kickdown acceleration found in conventional cars.
The most intriguing bit of kit, however, is the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. The Fratzonic name is derived from the unique three-point logo designed in the 1960s called the Fratzog—which is also makes an appearance on the concept. This chambered exhaust system generates up to 126 decibels of noise designed to mimic the sound of the SRT Hellcat V8.
The Charger Daytona concept features 21-inch wheels, headlamps that nearly disappear beneath the front wing, flush door handles and minimalist body accents that contribute to the car’s sleek looks.
Inside, the cockpit features a 12.3-inch center screen canted towards the driver and with a 16-inch curved instrument panel positioned in front of the driver. Additional info is delivered via an 8x3-inch head-up display. The cabin is light and airy thanks to a panoramic glass roof, and a three-dimensional surfacing of interior materials that bounce light from outside and the interior LED ambient lighting.
The thin steering wheel features a yoke-like design with a flat top and bottom. It integrates paddle shifters for the eRupt transmission along with a PowerShot button on the right and drive mode switches on the left. These controls allow the driver to select Auto, Sport, Track and Drag settings.
When will we see a Charger Daytona SRT EV? Not anytime soon. It’s likely that it will be based on the same architecture as the Chrysler Airflow electric, which is expected to launch sometime 2024 as a 2025 model.