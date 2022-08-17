Ritzy, Electric Chevy Camaro Saloon Mixes Equinox and Blazer EV With a Flying Spur

Aside from the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang, which is stubbornly late at the pony car party yet safe from any EV harm (at least for now), the rest of the muscle car world is in massive turmoil.
We just found that rumors were true – Dodge has decided to reveal the special edition-riddled map towards the end of the road for its iconic gas-powered Challenger and Charger models. Meanwhile, General Motors has its own big decision to make, as well – what to do with the next Camaro, though only if one is still coming!
Naturally, all this commotion is massive cannon fodder for the automotive virtual artists, who are eagerly trying to imagine what comes next for the driving enthusiast-beloved car segment. One of the most prolific pixel master representatives must be Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based CGI expert better known as KDesign AG on social media, who is now following up on his EV muscle car series with an ultra-posh twist.
So, after initially starting with the electrified Dodge Challenger coupe and Charger sedan – with one of them a little confused because maybe it was not used to finding a charging socket and the other snatching some Alfa Romeo DNA to sweeten the eMuscle deal – the author kicked everything into high gear with a fully electric Camaro burning some CGI rubber. The latter was probably just trying to have fun, though we are not so sure it actually enjoyed itself because of its rather frowny Equinox EV face.
Now there is a new follow-up to all the EV muscle car shenanigans, and the virtual artist properly raises the stakes yet again. This time around, the hypothetical next-generation Chevy Camaro takes cues from both Equinox and Blazer EVs but then morphs into an ultra-luxury zero-emissions saloon because it also invades the body of the Bently Flying Spur!
