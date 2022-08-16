autoevolution
Fictional Azura Tuner Plays With 2023 Nissan Z to Bode Well for Secret JDM Partner

16 Aug 2022, 10:30 UTC
Even four years since the first official hints about its arrival started to swirl around the rumor mill, the seventh-generation 2023 Nissan Z hype has not vanished. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Azura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand rendering by dorifuto_visuals 7 photos
Azura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand rendering by dorifuto_visualsAzura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand rendering by dorifuto_visualsAzura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand rendering by dorifuto_visualsAzura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand rendering by dorifuto_visualsAzura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand rendering by dorifuto_visualsAzura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand rendering by dorifuto_visuals
The marketing effort surrounding the iconic Z car’s introduction was outstanding – and a great lesson for professionals, given its success. We heard about the new iteration back in 2018, we have seen the retro-styled Z-car as part of Nissan’s restructuring plan, and we also ogled at the Z Proto way before the 2023 Z entered production this summer.

Now that deliveries are finally underway, even Jay Leno grabbed hold of an example and had good things to say about the most direct Toyota GR Supra competitor offered across the Japanese, North American, and Australasian markets. But the automotive virtual artists were way ahead of everyone in the real world. So, one could say that fans have seen about everything wearing a CGI Z disguise.

But that would be a gross understatement, as some pixel masters have even invented an entirely new “modification brand” just for the 2023 Nissan Z, then retroactively added a secret partner to the new CGI series. And it is all courtesy of Dorii, the virtual artist better known as dorifuto_visuals on social media, who created the imagined “Azura” tuning nameplate.

The Azura Nissan Z debuts in cool blue attire and with a fictional widebody kit packing custom “front and rear bumper and fenders, hood and trunk, along with front and side splitter and diffuser.” Unique Azura badges also come in place of regular Nissan emblems, while “the rear also has a longer tail that incorporates a spoiler into the bodywork.

Plus, the author decided a cool, equally slammed and widebody Toyota GR Supra he previously created for another digital project did not fit its original designation, so is now also part of the newly minted Azura lineup.




Azura 2023 Nissan Z slammed widebody tuning brand
 
 
 
 
 

