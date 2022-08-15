Jay Leno Drives the 2023 Nissan Z, Says That It Hits the Right Spots

A lifelong car enthusiast, Jay Leno understands what makes a sports car great. In the case of the all-new Z, he’s much obliged that it’s a lot of fun to drive and that it feels like just the right amount of horsepower. “This moves the ball forward for the average guy” is his most relevant quote.
From a financial standpoint, he’s perfectly right. $43,540 sans destination charge is the starting price for the Supra with the four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Peeps who are willing to spend more can get a straight-six lump connected to a six-speed manual. The Z, on the other hand, will set you back $39,990 for a twin-turbo V6 and a stick shift.
It's hard to compete with that, and the Japanese automaker knows it all too well. The Supra is faster in a straight line and on a given racetrack, but let’s be frank here. Specifically, how many owners care about a tenth here and a second there? Obviously enough, the majority prefer the sheer thrill of driving this car instead of duking it out with the Supra on the track.
The red-painted car tested by Leno isn’t a no-frills base specification. It’s the Performance trim level with the six-speed manual, which flaunts a 15-way mechanical limited-slip differential of the clutch-type variety. Pictured on 19-inch forged alloys from Rays, the Z in the featured clip rocks Akebono four-piston front brake calipers joined by 14-inch brake rotors.
Front and rear spoilers are included, along with premium audio from Bose. This grade retails at $50k, and the exterior color’s name is Passion Red.
Based on a slightly updated Nissan FM platform, the 370Z-replacing Z puts out 68 more horsepower and 30 percent more torque than its predecessor. Codenamed RZ34, the seventh-generation Z car uses the VR30DDTT of the Infiniti Q50 sedan, Q60 coupe, and the Nissan Skyline for the Japanese market. In addition to the three-pedal setup, the Japanese sports car is also available with a nine-speed auto produced under license from Mercedes.
