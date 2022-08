Jay Leno Drives the 2023 Nissan Z, Says That It Hits the Right Spots

From a financial standpoint, he’s perfectly right. $43,540 sans destination charge is the starting price for the Supra with the four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Peeps who are willing to spend more can get a straight-six lump connected to a six-speed manual. The Z, on the other hand, will set you back $39,990 for a twin-turbo V6 and a stick shift.It's hard to compete with that, and the Japanese automaker knows it all too well. The Supra is faster in a straight line and on a given racetrack , but let’s be frank here. Specifically, how many owners care about a tenth here and a second there? Obviously enough, the majority prefer the sheer thrill of driving this car instead of duking it out with the Supra on the track.The red-painted car tested by Leno isn’t a no-frills base specification. It’s the Performance trim level with the six-speed manual, which flaunts a 15-way mechanical limited-slip differential of the clutch-type variety. Pictured on 19-inch forged alloys from Rays, the Z in the featured clip rocks Akebono four-piston front brake calipers joined by 14-inch brake rotors.Front and rear spoilers are included, along with premium audio from Bose. This grade retails at $50k, and the exterior color’s name is Passion Red.Based on a slightly updated Nissan FM platform, the 370Z-replacing Z puts out 68 more horsepower and 30 percent more torque than its predecessor. Codenamed RZ34, the seventh-generation Z car uses the VR30DDTT of the Infiniti Q50 sedan, Q60 coupe , and the Nissan Skyline for the Japanese market. In addition to the three-pedal setup, the Japanese sports car is also available with a nine-speed auto produced under license from Mercedes.