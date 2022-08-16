2023 Honda Pilot Rendered Into Reality, Looks Better Than Ever

Honda is getting ready to replace the third generation Pilot, which has been around since 2015, with a brand-new one that is currently in the fine-tuning phase.
Prototypes of the crossover have been spotted in the open for quite some time now, and the unveiling should be imminent, with the rumor speaking of a premiere in the coming months.
In the meantime, the Japanese automaker has started building up the hype by dropping a teaser of the TrailSport model, deemed as their “most rugged and capable” high-riding vehicle ever, and stating that it won’t be long until it debuts.
So, how do you think the all-new Honda Pilot looks beneath the fake skin? Quite good, actually, and if we were to give credit to the latest renderings shared by Kolesa, better than ever. Their take builds on the latest scoops, portraying the crossover with more modern design traits, including slender LED headlights, bigger grille, and slimmer taillamps.
Having a more upright back end compared to the outgoing one, a move that would maximize the cargo area, the model is depicted in a white finish, with a few black accents, and rides on five double-spoke alloys. The interior design remains a well-preserved secret, but expect new infotainment system and digital dials, different dashboard panel and center console, new steering wheel, seats, and so on, as well as more modern technology and safety gear.
In all likelihood, the next-gen Pilot will be built around the 2022 MDX’s platform, and should get the company’s torque vectoring all-wheel drive system. A self-charging powertrain is what could power it, though a plug-in hybrid assembly remains a possibility too. Truth be told, the engine family is another well-preserved secret, and it will likely remain that way until Honda decides to lift the curtain for it.
In the meantime, the Japanese automaker has started building up the hype by dropping a teaser of the TrailSport model, deemed as their “most rugged and capable” high-riding vehicle ever, and stating that it won’t be long until it debuts.
So, how do you think the all-new Honda Pilot looks beneath the fake skin? Quite good, actually, and if we were to give credit to the latest renderings shared by Kolesa, better than ever. Their take builds on the latest scoops, portraying the crossover with more modern design traits, including slender LED headlights, bigger grille, and slimmer taillamps.
Having a more upright back end compared to the outgoing one, a move that would maximize the cargo area, the model is depicted in a white finish, with a few black accents, and rides on five double-spoke alloys. The interior design remains a well-preserved secret, but expect new infotainment system and digital dials, different dashboard panel and center console, new steering wheel, seats, and so on, as well as more modern technology and safety gear.
In all likelihood, the next-gen Pilot will be built around the 2022 MDX’s platform, and should get the company’s torque vectoring all-wheel drive system. A self-charging powertrain is what could power it, though a plug-in hybrid assembly remains a possibility too. Truth be told, the engine family is another well-preserved secret, and it will likely remain that way until Honda decides to lift the curtain for it.