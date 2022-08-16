Digitally Custom C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 Packs “Ultra” Spec and Ritzy, Bronze Wheels

General Motors made one of the best sports cars move in its history back in 2019 when it debuted the reinvented, mid-engine C8 iteration of “America’s sports car,” the Chevy Corvette Stingray.
Then, late last year, it doubled down on its popular two-door, two-seat hero with the track-focused performance version, the record-breaking FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) C8 Chevy Corvette Z06. Still not available on the market even today, the Z06 harbors a bonkers new naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 V8 cranking out 670 horsepower.
And with GM trying to curb the nasty reselling (for a hefty profit) trend, it seems that future owners of the all-new Z06 will need to try and find lots of stuff to do with their cool Corvettes during the first year. No worries, though, as there are always many solutions – even if some of them only arrive virtually. So, here is Shashank Das, the pixel master better known as sdesyn on social media, who takes yet another break from redesigning cool cars to direct attention toward a specific company.
Thus, after an entire series of digital projects dedicated to Brixton Forged aftermarket wheels, the CGI expert has expanded the reach to encompass a cool Dodge Viper ACR looking crafty on imagined Rotiform Aerodisc “Hyperdrive” wheels and now also takes a swing at the modern Z06. And the author does it with poise and sensibility, delivering a custom ‘Vette that – according to fans – looks ready for the next installment of Gran Turismo.
The C8 Z06 “Ultra” is indeed rather unique, as it features a completely different set of headlights than OEM, rides on bronze-finished Vossen LC2-C1 aftermarket wheels, opts for a two-tone livery, and gets everything wrapped up (especially the partial carbon fiber aerodynamic kit) with a few crimson accents to look even sportier than stock. So, does it get a Z06 tuning hall pass, or not?
