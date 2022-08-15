2023 Hyundai Palisade Becomes More Stylish Using Several Mouse Clicks

Have you looked at the 2023 Hyundai Palisade thinking it needs a few minor visual modifications in order to become a bit more appealing? Probably not, not unless you are already an owner of the pre-facelifted iteration, but this question has been answered, nonetheless.
Putting their photo editing skills to good use, kelsonik, as the rendering artist is known on Instagram, has imagined it in two flavors, and both unofficial takes on it are interesting.
So, what do you think is new? That would be the blacked-out chrome trim on the outside, with the shiny details up front, and on the sides sporting a dark finish. Privacy windows all around, roof that is ready to receive a cargo box, and wheels that came from the aftermarket world round off the enhanced styling.
The latter were sketched off in two different patterns, with identical diameters by the looks of it. One proposal has a five double-spoke design, and a silver finish, and the other one has a Y-spoke styling, and a darker shade, with beefed-up red brake calipers with Brembo branding visible behind them. And it is these that best suit the tweaked SUV, this writer thinks.
Now, back in the real world, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade brings updated design at both ends, as well as a few changes in the cabin, including the new touchscreen infotainment system with a slightly bigger display, different steering wheel, slimmer air vents, new gauge cluster, and enhanced safety gear.
Power is still supplied by the same 3.8-liter V6, making 291 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and two- or four-wheel drive, depending on the model. The Tow Mode is another novelty here.
Hyundai is asking a minimum of $34,950 for the base SE model, before destination, and $37,950, and $40,250 for the SEL and XRT respectively. The Limited starts at $46,500, and the range-topping Calligraphy at $48,900.
