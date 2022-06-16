2023 Hyundai Palisade Prices Start From $34,950, Here's How Much the XRT Model Costs

Hyundai confirmed the prices for the all-new 2023 Palisade. Unveiled in April at the New York International Auto Show, the SUV is now ready for the American market. It also borrows the XRT trim from the Tucson and Santa Fe models. Here’s how much money you might spend after visiting the dealer.
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is well-known for its spacious interior, ruggedness appearance, high driving position, versatility, and overall good value. The vehicle sold very well in the United States. In the last two years, over 168,000 SUVs have reached their owners. Now the success story continues. Here’s how much you’ll have to spend on a new Palisade.
According to the Hyundai press release available in its entirety at the end of the article, the all-new SUV comes with only one engine option that’s paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission across the board. Customers will be able to choose front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive layouts.
Hyundai thought about making everyone happy as best as they can in the current market conditions. This means that everyone gets the 3.8-liter V6 GDI and the patented Shiftronic automatic gearbox. But to cater to individual preferences, the South Korean automaker decided to offer Americans five levels of trims for each of the available drivetrains.
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade SE model with front-wheel drive starts at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of just $34,950. This is a slight increase of $2,355 over the outgoing model, one which doesn’t show an aggressive pricing policy.
The next available trim is SEL which adds $3,000 to the MSRP. This amounts to $37,950.
The all-new front-wheel-drive 2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT is priced at $40,250 and introduces a bolder look with dark accents. It also includes 20-inch wheels, side and cross rails, a power sunroof, and leatherette seating surfaces. The automaker calls this model “outdoors-oriented.”
The all-wheel-drive 2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT comes in at $42,150, but it adds new driving modes and a downhill brake control system. If you’re into light off-roading, then this might suit your adventures.
Next up, we have the Limited and Calligraphy trims in front-wheel-drive layout that have an MSRP of $46,500 and $48,900 respectively.
If you’d like to go all-in and choose a fully loaded 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy with all-wheel drive, then you’re looking at an MSRP of $50,800.
All the prices for the 2023 Hyundai Palisade mentioned above do not include the freight charge of $1,295 that’s payable for every vehicle shipped to U.S. customers. Also, beware of dealer markups. Hyundai didn’t really have a problem in this aspect, but you should always check before signing a buyer’s agreement.
