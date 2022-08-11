2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied in Production-Ready Specification

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is set to receive an N version, which is still in development. As usual with upcoming models, we have fresh spy shots of its prototype, along with an inside scoop. The first EV from Hyundai's N division comes with performance parts across the board, which raises our expectations regarding what it will deliver.
From the first sighting of the Ioniq 5 N, we knew that the performance variant will come with dedicated wheels, stickier tires, and with a few design elements that may bring a minor performance enhancement. The latter includes a different shape for the integrated wing on the rear hatch, but do not stop there.
It is important to note the fact that the prototype is entirely camouflaged, which was not the case with earlier units. Despite the camouflage, it is easy to identify the Ioniq 5 N due to the distinctive shape of this model.
Curiously, this prototype comes with a rear wiper, which is not the case with the regular Ioniq 5. The wiper is placed in a conventional position on the rear hatch, unlike what Hyundai did with the current Tucson, which has its rear wiper concealed in a small rear wind that is integrated into the top part of the hatch. The wheel arches appear to be wider than those on the regular model, mind you.
Unlike other prototypes, this one comes with a different wheel design. The brakes do not look different from the ones used by other prototypes, but they are massive, anyway, so that should not be a problem, especially since it has an energy recuperation system. The folks over at Hyundai N tested the prototype on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, so it should be golden.
On top of what we just mentioned, the vehicle comes with different settings for its suspension and steering systems. Expect it to debut next year, as Hyundai officials have previously confirmed in interviews.
