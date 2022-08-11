Brand-New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Heading to Monterey to Find Itself a New Home

A rare, powerful, and very expensive Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will hit the auction block next week, with only the delivery miles under its belt, and the protective plastics still wrapped around various parts of the interior.
Advertised by Mecum for the Monterey 2022 auction, on August 18-20, this Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is said to be one of only 1,700 made for the 2021 model year, and it has only 23 miles (37 km) on the odometer.
Finished in Designo Graphite Gray Magno, on top of the Black Nappa leather and Dinamica with Silver stitching interior, the German supercar rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels that are exclusive to this model. It features many carbon fiber upgrades over the rest of the two-door GT lineup, has enhanced aerodynamics, and a very punchy motor under that long hood.
It is none other than the ubiquitous 4.0-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, which churns out 720 hp (730 ps / 537 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Directing everything to the rear wheels is the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The official spec sheet reveals a time of just 3.2 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed.
Things such as the premium audio, dual-zone climate control, navigation system, smartphone integration, keyless go, front and rear cameras, heated seats, and many other amenities are on deck. It has carbon composite brake discs, adjustable rear wing, and dedicated suspension setup too.
Usually, the auction house doesn’t provide estimated selling prices for the vehicles they advertise, but in this case, they have made an exception. Thus, the pictured Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is expected to fetch anywhere between $480,000 and $525,000 when it goes under the gavel at next week’s event.
Finished in Designo Graphite Gray Magno, on top of the Black Nappa leather and Dinamica with Silver stitching interior, the German supercar rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels that are exclusive to this model. It features many carbon fiber upgrades over the rest of the two-door GT lineup, has enhanced aerodynamics, and a very punchy motor under that long hood.
It is none other than the ubiquitous 4.0-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, which churns out 720 hp (730 ps / 537 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Directing everything to the rear wheels is the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The official spec sheet reveals a time of just 3.2 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed.
Things such as the premium audio, dual-zone climate control, navigation system, smartphone integration, keyless go, front and rear cameras, heated seats, and many other amenities are on deck. It has carbon composite brake discs, adjustable rear wing, and dedicated suspension setup too.
Usually, the auction house doesn’t provide estimated selling prices for the vehicles they advertise, but in this case, they have made an exception. Thus, the pictured Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is expected to fetch anywhere between $480,000 and $525,000 when it goes under the gavel at next week’s event.