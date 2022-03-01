Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Says 'Never Just Drive', Could Have Up to 600 HP to Do So

Last summer, we wrote about a possible Hyundai Ioniq 5 N variant, which would be a performance-oriented version of the electric SUV from the Korean marque. It did not take long for us to see the first Ioniq 5 with beefier brakes and performance-oriented tires, which happened back in September 2021.
Since then, Hyundai has decided to apply racing-flag-styled camouflage to its Ioniq 5 N prototype, which also boasts a slogan on its body. As you can observe, on top of the camouflage, on the right-hand side of the vehicle, you can clearly read "Never just drive," which is the motto of the N division from the company.
Well, this is the best confirmation of the rumors from last summer that we could have asked for since last summer. Not only has Hyundai begun testing a prototype with a lower ride height and beefier brakes, but now they have ostentatiously placed their N division's motto on the side of one of their prototypes, on top of a checked-flag-style camouflage.
The prototype in question was spotted while having three people on board, which is not entirely uncommon, but a bit unusual, as development engineers usually work alone or in pairs, but it is possible that the engineers were testing something in particular.
The previous sighting of the upcoming Ioniq 5 N's prototype involved sticky tires that are only suitable in summer conditions. This time, we see the vehicle being driven in winter tires in Scandinavia, which means that it was fitted with adequately sized winter tires instead.
Judging on previous statements made by Hyundai representatives, the E-GMP modular platform employed by the Ioniq 5 can withstand up to 600 horsepower. Since the most powerful Ioniq 5 available today offers a combined output of 306 horsepower, we would say that you should not expect to see double the power from the N model.
We already know that the Kia EV6 GT has 577 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque (546 lb.-ft) on tap, which is good enough for a 3.5-second 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint. In comparison, the 306-horsepower Ioniq 5 currently offered needs at least five seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph).
