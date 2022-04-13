2023 Hyundai Palisade: New Look, Features and Off-Road Inspired XRT Trim

While the basic body remains the same, the Palisade front end features a bolder square grille treatment that replaces the smaller mesh opening. The nose still employs a large chrome surround.
A new lighting signature includes vertical daytime running lights that frame the projector beam headlamp units. Both the front and rear bumper fascia have been redesigned along with the pattern on the 20-inch wheels.Cabin Upgrades
Inside, the Palisade features a new instrument panel design with a revamped gauge cluster, audio controls and a redesigned steering wheel. The 12-inch center infotainment touchscreen employs higher 720p resolution, a digital review mirror display, and on higher trim Calligraphy models, the use of laminated door glass has been extended to the rear doors for a quieter cabin.
Other new features include Hyundai’s first ever application of a Wi-Fi hot spot, increasing the wireless device charging from 5 to 15 watts for faster recharges, and the latest version of Hyundai Digital Key that allows you to use a smartphone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock and start the vehicle.
The Palisade’s powertrain returns unchanged with a 3.8-liter V6 producing 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The engine mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission and buyers can choose between front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system now comes with a tow mode which holds lower gears longer and reduce how often the transmission shifts.New XRT Model
Hyundai expands it new off-road inspired XRT trim level, which is available on Santa Fe and Tucson, to Palisade. The appearance package includes dark-finish 20-inch alloy wheels, a more purposeful front and rear fascia with an integrated skid plate design and rugged lower door trim. The darkened grill and black roof rails add to the look. All XRT models come with a power sunroof as standard equipment.
“The enhanced 2023 Hyundai Palisade offers the design appeal and features worthy of Hyundai’s flagship SUV,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “More than ever, Palisade is the ultimate family vehicle for daily use and memory-making road trips.”
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade goes on sale this summer. Prices will be announced closer to launch. The 2022 model starts at $33,350 for the SE model, $35,700 for the SEL and $45,590 for the Limited. The top Calligraphy trim retails for $47,040.
