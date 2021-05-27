2021 Palisade Limited vs. Calligraphy: The Differences Between the Top Two Trims

There’s a lot to like about the Hyundai Palisade, and those who are looking to buy one have four distinct trims to choose from. New for 2021 is the Calligraphy trim, which climbs atop the trim ladder to dethrone the Limited. This article explores the differences between the two to help you decide if it’s worth paying almost $1,000 for the new one.
Unveiled in November 2018 as the South Korean manufacturer’s new flagship SUV offering, the Palisade is a huge improvement over the long-wheelbase Santa Fe it replaced.
The exterior is far more polished, hinting at a premium vehicle from every angle. If you cover up the Hyundai logos, you’ll be forgiven for confusing it with a Lincoln or a Cadillac, and that speaks volumes about Hyundai’s commitment to designing beautiful vehicles. But apart from the eye-catching design that can easily rival the aforementioned carmakers, the price makes it even more attractive.
Although no dramatic changes were made since the model’s introduction, this year’s version comes with a completely new range-topping trim called Calligraphy. It replaces the Limited atop of the model list, but since the latter is still available, many have wondered what exactly differentiates them and if it’s worth paying $975 more for the new addition. Exterior Differences
The Calligraphy takes it up a notch by adding a set of exclusive 20-inch alloys that are undoubtedly nicer. The other noticeable differences include the redesigned front grille and bumpers, which are exclusive to this model and bolster its overall design. The trim also comes with puddle lights, rear accent lighting, premium front and rear skid plates, as well as a different cargo sill plate. Interior Differences
The steering wheel is the feature that will bring you back to reality since its design doesn’t quite live up to the rest of the cockpit. Here, the Calligraphy offers a somewhat improved version that comes wrapped in perforated leather. Behind it, there’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that comes standard on both trims, as does the central 10.3-inch infotainment screen.
the interior. They look extremely well-crafted and comfortable, are 8-way power-adjustable, and feature heat and ventilation for the front and the second-row captain chairs.
The new top-level trim adds quilted leather door panels to both interior color options and a faux-suede headliner, making the cabin look more upscale. Is the Calligraphy Worth It?
You’ll find many reviews out there stating that the new trim offers AWD as a standard feature, which is what Hyundai initially announced but in reality, it’s only available for an extra $1,700. That means that the differences between the Limited and the Calligraphy are purely aesthetic.
In conclusion, if you like the Palisade and you want one that looks noticeably different both inside and out, then paying $925 more for the new trim is well worth it, in my opinion.
